Miscues plagued Brusly early and often at home Friday night.
St. Michael used a 21-point second quarter to pull away and earn a 38-12 win in the District 6-4A opener for both teams.
How it was won
St. Michael (2-0) got on the board halfway through the first quarter when quarterback Preston Sentino rolled to his left and found John Martinez open in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.
Sentino threw his second touchdown of the evening, a 7-yard pass to Gavin Landry, to give the Warriors a 14-0 advantage with 7:01 remaining in the first half.
Brusly (0-1) responded with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Cordell Oxley to Cody Loupe. A blocked extra point put the score at 14-6.
Martinez ran untouched for a 20-yard score that extended St. Michael's lead to 21-6 with 3:39 left in the second quarter.
Hudson Foreman capped off a 21-point second quarter for the Warriors when he recovered a blocked punt and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers committed two turnovers (both interceptions) and surrendered the blocked punt in the first half.
St. Michael received the ball first in the second half and went on a drive that lasted a little over six minutes. The drive ended with Sentino's 3-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 35-6.
Craivez Oxley's 3-yard touchdown run with 11:55 left in the game was Brusly's final score.
Player of the Game
Preston Sentino, St. Michael: The senior quarterback accounted for three of St. Michael's five touchdowns. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed the ball eight times for 45 yards and another score.
They said it
St. Michael coach Zach Leger: "It feels amazing. We've had some struggles. This is Year 3. They are ready for it. We keep pushing them to take some things personally. We got called some things early on in the summer and not a lot of respect from the media and things like that, but that's a part of it. I tell them, 'I got 68 sons out here, and if somebody wants to say something about us, I take it personally.' We try to get them to understand that and play with that emotion and passion."
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: "St. Michael came out, played a good game and got off to a fast start. They looked like a team that had a full game under their belt, and they came out ready to play. They did what we thought they would do. We need to do a better job of continuing drives, finishing drives and getting ourselves off the field."
Notable
• Earlier Friday, a short ceremony was held in the Brusly High gymnasium honoring Ja'Kobe Queen, the Brusly sophomore shot and killed at halftime of the Sept. 1 game in Port Allen. Friday would have been Queen's 16th birthday. The Rev. James Morrise of Kingdom Life Church and Jasper Queen, Ja'Kobe's brother and a Brusly graduate, were two speakers at the event.
• Brusly students made a video tribute to their fallen classmate, and his mother was presented with a gift.