Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold doesn’t object when Caitlin Travis is a pass-first point guard.
With the Division II select top-rated team Vandebilt Catholic providing Friday’s opposition, Arnold felt the visiting Terriers needed to see another side of Travis’ game.
A night after failing to score a point in a 41-point victory, Travis was more assertive from the beginning with 19 of her game-high 25 points in the first half to lead Division I nonselect Walker to a 57-27 victory over Vandebilt Catholic in the Walker girls tournament.
The Wildcats (13-1) host Springfield on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. while the Terriers (9-2) face White Castle in Brusly’s auxiliary gym at 12:30 p.m.
“I looked her in the eyes early in the game and told her that she had to take over,” Arnold said of Travis. “She has to be the alpha and not the second fiddle. If she’s the alpha, she makes everybody else better and she did that early on.”
Travis accounted for her team’s first 12 points, scoring nine and feeding Kennedi Ard for a 3-pointer at the 3:11 mark that gave Walker a 12-2 lead. It remained in double digits for the remainder of the game.
“Last night my shot wasn’t falling so I wanted to dish it off to my teammates,” Travis said. “Tonight, I felt like I was more on. They were talented, and I play off what the defense does. Whether I score zero points or have 20, it doesn’t matter as long as we get the W.”
Walker’s 2-2-1 full-court pressure helped create a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats finished on a 17-0 run with Ard knocking down another 3-pointer and adding a layup, while the Terriers had six turnovers and missed their last eight shots.
Walker’s lead grew to 24-3 on Jamiya Vann’s corner 3-pointer on an assist from Travis, who later added a basket for a 26-5 advantage with 5:57 showing in the second quarter.
Vandebilt Catholic ended a stretch of 10 missed shots at the 5:29 mark when Makayla Charles followed her own miss for a bucket. She was the team’s lone double-digit scorer with 11 points, and the Terriers made only 6 of 25 shots (24%) for the game.
Walker shot 55% (16 of 29) in the first half and built a 43-11 halftime lead.
The Wildcats led by as many as 37 points (57-20) with 6:26 remaining in the third on consecutive baskets from Travis, the second on a steal and short jumper in the lane.
“We knew the team was really talented, so we knew we had to come out with a lot of energy and focus and do the little things,” Travis said. “Our energy carried in the game. When our teammates are diving on the floor, it pumped us up.”