As she explained her decision to retire as The Dunham School’s coach, Donna Pixley made one point clear — volleyball will continue to be a focal point in her life.
“I still have the same love, passion and fire for volleyball that I have always had,” Pixley said. “That won’t change. What this does is give me more flexibility personally.
“My daughter is going to play in college and if she calls and says ‘Hey, I think I might get a shot to play,’ I’ll have that freedom to pick up and go watch. I will continue to coach club volleyball and look for new ways to serve the volleyball community here in Baton Rouge.”
Pixley led the Tigers to a 35-6 record and the Division III title last fall and finishes her high school career with more than 600 wins. She spent 21 of her 24 seasons as a high school coach at Dunham and also won a state title in 2005 with the Tigers.
Before coming to Dunham, Pixley spent three seasons at St. Michael, two as head coach and one as an assistant. During her tenure at Dunham, she also served as athletic director for several years.
“Had we not won it last fall, that probably would have eaten at me a bit,” Pixley said. “But it ended up being such a special season for a team with seniors who have been with me a long time.
“It was the perfect ending. And even if we had not won, it still would have been the right time for me to step away.”
Dunham’s All-Metro MVP Rhaia Davey and Pixley’s daughter Caylin have signed with Mississippi College. Once the spring/summer club season ends, Pixley said she looks forward to following the Choctaws and other local/area teams.
When asked what her favorite memories are, Pixley said both title teams. The 2005 squad won in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina with mix of local players and players from the New Orleans area who were forced to relocate that fall.
Then Mount Carmel coach Jay Jay Juan was also among the evacuees and was Pixley’s assistant. Juan now coaches at Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans.
“That Katrina year was the year that the school really embraced volleyball," Pixley said. "We played in the old gym then, and I remember one match where the bleachers were packed. I remember looking around and thinking, 'We've arrived.'
“We had football players in the stands with body paint. It was so loud you could hardly hear anything. It was an amazing experience. That team did so much to make the program what it is.”
Pixley also becomes the second Dunham coach to retire after a recent title win. Her husband, Jonathan, left coaching after his boys basketball team won the 2021 Division III select title.
"On the court Dunham volleyball has been super successful and there is so much to brag about," Dunham athletic director Neil Weiner said. "But the impact Donna has had on the young girls she coached goes well beyond the court.
"She coached my daughter and made a huge difference in her life in just a couple of years. I've seen it personally and through other kids. Donna made a huge impact on our whole school."