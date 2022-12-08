- Will the third time be a charm?
That is one of the questions The Dunham School faces going into its first LHSAA football title game in 18 years. Of course, with such questions comes a program-altering opportunity.
“This means a lot,” Dunham quarterback Jackson House said. “These guys have worked as hard as any guys I have been around. So, to bring a state championship to Dunham … it would mean everything.”
The fourth-seeded Tigers (12-1) meet No. 2 St. Charles Catholic (10-3) in the Division III select final set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic in the Caesars Superdome.
It marks the third straight season the teams have met in the playoffs. Both times the Comets won by lopsided margins in the quarterfinals and went on to play for LHSAA titles. SCC upended Lafayette Christian to win a 2021 Division III title under the LHSAA previous select/nonselect format last season.
Lafayette Christian now plays in a higher classification. The new format left most of the power brokers in place and added more top teams to Division III. St. Charles and Dunham playing for the title was not necessarily predictable, but it is intriguing.
It is the fourth straight title game for the Comets … all at different sites. Dunham has won 12 straight but has not played for a title since winning a 1A crown in 2004.
Giving up big plays was an issue in those previous St. Charles playoff losses. The Comets’ physical brand of play was a factor too. This time, the Tigers have more returning starters and have made physicality a calling card.
“The No. 1 thing is a lot of the guys that were playing (the past two seasons), they’re still playing,” SCC coach Wayne Stein said of Dunham. “They’re a veteran group. A lot of them have been starting for two or three years.
“And the addition of the quarterback, the House kid, he’s a special player. He can run it. He can throw it. He’s left-handed. I don’t know the kid, but he seems like a winner.”
The two quarterbacks, House and St. Charles’ Ayden Authement, are likely be in the thick of whatever transpires. Authement is 18-0 as a starter in games he has started and finished. The Comets lost two other games he missed with an injury.
In 9 games, Authement has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 784 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also has 491 rushing yards with 9 TDs, complementing Davon Sturgis (804 yards, 11 TDs) and Semare Scott (629 yards, 7 TDs).
Dunham’s House is the son of LSU defensive coordinator Matt House. He led his Kansas-based high school team to a state title last fall before moving to Baton Rouge last spring.
House had more rushing yards than passing yards for much of the regular season. He now has 1,722 passing yards and 21 TDs along with 1,422 rushing yards and 19 TDs.
Mason Wild (551 yards, 12 TDs) is the other top rusher for the Tigers. Jac Comeaux Jr. (31 catches 865 yards, 11 TDs) is the top receiver.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner knows the importance of avoiding negative plays. Weiner also knows taking risks and hard-nosed play is crucial too.
“You can’t go into a game trying to avoid things. Being aggressive is our MO and we’ll stay with that,” Weiner said. “Their MO in every game they have won with something big at stake is this – they play great defense, have great special teams and control the ball on offense.
“We have to force some three-and-outs and limit our mistakes. No way around it.”