As his football coaching career unfolded over the past two decades, the chance to return to his alma mater, Capitol High, has always intrigued Keith Woods.
That possibility became a reality on Tuesday when new Capitol principal Brandon Fontenot announced that Woods has been hired as the Class 2A Lions’ head football coach. He previously was the school’s head football coach from 2001-04.
“Capitol is home for me … it is where I grew up,” Woods said. “This school played a major role in my life both as a player and coach. This is not just another job for me.
“I coached here during some of the best times. The chance to build this program back up and to be back in the EBR (East Baton Rouge Schools) system means a lot to me.”
Woods, 52, spent the past five years as head football coach at Mentorship Academy, helping the Class 3A Sharks to their first playoff appearance in 2019. Woods played for the late Roman Bates at Capitol and was offensive coordinator for Bates' 1999 squad that was the Class 4A runner-up to traditional power John Curtis.
Capitol was the first Baton Rouge inner city public school to play for an LHSAA football title in the modern era. Scotlandville played for a Division I select title in 2016.
A former Capitol and Southern University player, Woods has coached at multiple schools in the Baton Rouge area. He also served as head coach at Belaire.
Capitol returns to the EBR system this fall for the first time in more than a decade after spending time in the state's recovery school district and as a charter school. The Lions were winless a year ago.
Fontenot said Woods’ presentation made an impression the committee charged with hiring Capitol’s coaches.
“He (Woods) did not come in to answer questions. … He came in with a plan,” Fontenot said. “It’s a 90-day plan that is very detailed and specific.
"I was not on the committee, but I saw his presentation and I was very impressed. He knows the school, the community and has specific goals in mind.”
Because Capitol did not have spring practice and currently has no summer workout program in place, Woods plans to meet with players and their parents soon to jump start offseason workouts.
“I am very excited and ready to go,” Woods said.