Does 13 really have to be an unlucky number? The 13 Baton Rouge area teams set for the quarterfinal round of the LHSAA's football playoffs are proof is not. Here are some basics to know about the games.
Division I
KARR VS. CATHOLIC
Select
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
WHAT TO KNOW: No. 2 Catholic (10-1) brings a 10-game winning streak into the game, while No. 7 Karr (7-3), a longtime 4A power, has seven wins in a row after three forfeits due to LHSAA sanctions. The health of Karr QB A.J. Samuel will be a factor. He came off the bench despite a shoulder injury and led the Cougars past Scotlandville last week.
RUSTON AT DENHAM SPRINGS
Nonselect
7 p.m. at DSHS
WHAT TO KNOW: Top-seeded Ruston (10-1) was one of Louisiana’s great football powers of the 1990s and is enjoying a Renaissance. Meanwhile, No. 9 DSHS (10-2) is charting a comeback path of its own with the school's first quarterfinal berth in 37 years. A walkoff 31-yard field goal by Caleb LeBlanc last Friday edged Benton on the game's final play. QB Reese Mooney and RBs Cam Kelly and Ray McKneely help lead the Yellow Jackets.
ZACHARY VS. SOUTHSIDE
Nonselect
7 p.m. at St. Martinville
WHAT TO KNOW: Fifth-seeded Zachary (9-2) goes on the road for the first time to play Lafayette-based Southside (10-1), the No. 4 seed, which won the first playoff game in its four-year history last week. Also notable, QB Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, played in the Lafayette area before moving to Zachary. LSU WR Malik Nabors is a former Southside player.
DIVISION II
LUTCHER AT LAKESHORE
Nonselect
7 p.m. at LHS-Mandeville
WHAT TO KNOW: Sixth-seeded Lutcher (11-1) has enjoyed its great success in Class 3A but moved up to 4A/Division II this fall. No. 11 Lakeshore (10-2) was the Class 4A runner-up in 2017 and is now coached by Brent Indest, known for his success at multiple Acadiana area schools. RB Trenton Chaney rushed for 230 yards last week for Lutcher. QB Dwanye Winfield scored three TDs despite an ankle injury.
MADISON PREP AT ST. THOMAS MORE
Select
7 p.m. at STM-Lafayette
WHAT TO KNOW: These two teams have experience with each other. MPA edged St. Thomas More 38-35 on a field goal by Calvin Spears to open the 2021 season. QB Tylon Johnson and ATH David Jones help lead No. 8 Madison Prep (8-3) against top-seeded STM (10-1) led by QB Sam Altmann, the latest in a long line of talented Cougar QBs.
WEST FELICIANA AT NORTH VERMILION
Nonselect
7 p.m. at NVHS-Maurice
WHAT TO KNOW: Second-seeded WFHS (11-0) is unbeaten in its first Class 4A/Division II season after a long stint in the Class 3A ranks. QB Joel Rogers is a dual-threat who leads a balanced offense for the Saints. All the challenges in Division II are new, including a matchup with No. 23 North Vermilion (6-6), which plays at home for the second straight week.
DIVISION III
CALVARY BAPTIST AT DUNHAM
Select
7 p.m. at The Dunham School Stadium
WHAT TO KNOW: No. 4 Dunham (10-1) seeks its first semifinal berth since 2019 and has won 10 straight with the leadership of QB Jackson House and dominant OL/DL unit that includes DE Jake Rizzo and seeks its first. Fifth-seeded Calvary (9-2) is traditionally a 1A/Division IV select power and is new to Division III. The Cavaliers do have a familiar name in CB John Simon, whose father, Grambling associate head coach John Simon Sr., starred at Southern Lab.
EPISCOPAL VS. NOTRE DAME
Select
7 p.m. at Crowley High
WHAT TO KNOW: No. 6 Episcopal (10-1) and the third-seeded Pioneers (9-2) have met in the playoffs before in the previous Division III select setup. In 2018, the Pioneers beat the Knights 41-0 on the way to a Division III title. Both teams prefer to take the ball and run with it. Wing-T- based Episcopal relies on Braeden George and Reid Chauvin to carry the load.
ST. JAMES AT AVOYELLES
Nonselect
7 p.m. at AHS-Moreauville
WHAT TO KNOW: Fourth-seeded St. James (9-2) will face in unique challenge in No. 5 Avoyelles (9-3), a team that does not punt and tries to dominate the game with its offense. Keeping the ball away from the Wildcats, who won a 3A title in 2019, may be a good idea. RB Kaden Williams scored five TDs last week and WR Khai Prean, an LSU commitment, has 1,000 receiving yards.
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC
AT PARKVIEW BAPTIST
Select
7 p.m. at PBS
WHAT TO KNOW: Second-seeded St. Charles (8-3) won a Division III title under the old LHSAA select format a year ago and already has a win over top-seeded Newman this year. The Comets rely on defense, providing a huge test for No. 10 Parkview (10-2), which ambushed North Caddo last week with a dominant running attack. QB Abram Johnston leads the Eagles with offense with 1,546 yards passing.
UNIVERSITY AT NEWMAN
Select
7 p.m. at Newman
WHAT TO KNOW: One of the state’s top select matchups has Texas commitment Arch Manning and the top-seeded Greenies (8-2) hosting No. 8 University (8-3), the Division II select champion a year ago. Everyone knows about Manning and Newman. The revamped U-High lineup has its star-power too with LB Jaiden Ausberry, a Notre Dame commitment. QB Blake Abney is one of to returning offensive starters for UHS on offense.
Division IV
OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC
VS. ASCENSION CATHOLIC
Select
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
WHAT TO KNOW: Who says lower seeds don’t matter? No. 10 ACHS (10-2) and No. 15 OCHS (9-3) played highly competitive schedules and took some lumps but are where most people thought they could be. Twins Bryce and Brooks Leonard teamed up a game-winning pass play that boosted the Bulldogs past Riverside Academy last week.
VERMILION CATHOLIC
VS. SOUTHERN LAB
Select
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
WHAT TO KNOW: It’s the No. 1 seed in Vermilion Catholic (11-0) against last year’s Division IV champion SLHS (8-3) with a lot at stake. The Kittens replaced a number of starters from that title team and played a tough schedule in anticipation of a moment like this against a pass-oriented VCHS. Baylor commitment Carl Williams IV leads the SLHS secondary looking to pass another key test.