Ascension Catholic at Ouachita Christian
Division IV select
7 p.m. at OCS-Monroe
RECORDS: No. 10 ACHS (11-2); No. 3 Ouachita Christian (11-1)
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Bryce Leonard, WR Brooks Leonard, WR Calvin Delone, LB Patrick Cancienne; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Landon Graves, LB/RB Noah Lovelady, WR/SS Tate Hamby.
NOTEWORTHY: Bryce Leonard leads ACHS with 2,404 passing yards and 33 TDs, both of which are school records … Brooks Leonard (12 TDs) and Calvin Delone (13 TDs) account for the majority of ACHS’ TD receptions … Graves has 5,707 career passing yards for OCS … Of note is the fact that Eagles yielded 379 passing yards last week vs. Glenbrook.
John Curtis vs. Catholic
Division I select
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: No. 3 Curtis (10-2); No. 2 Catholic (11-1)
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CURTIS: QB Dagan Bruno, RB Marlon Proutm LB Justin Horne; CATHOLIC: WR Shelton Sampson, LB Harold Lawson, RG Jacob Cloessner, NG Josh Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: This marks the fourth time the teams have met in the playoffs — all four which have come during the select/nonselect era … Curtis coach J.T. Curtis enters with 613 wins in 54 seasons and is Louisiana’s all-time wins leader … Prout has 923 rushing yards and 15 TDs Curtis’ veer offense … Sampson, an LSU commitment, has 1,096 receiving yards and 16 TDs for the Bears.
Lutcher at West Feliciana
Division II nonselect
7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville.
RECORDS: No. 6 Lutcher 12-1; No. 2 West Feliciana 12-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: QB Dwanye Winfield, S Brock Louque, LB Kai Brown, OT/DE Reshad Sterling; WEST FELICIANA: QB Joel Rogers, LB Delvin Whitaker, OL Devarre Dyson, RB Ja’Terrius Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: Both teams have recent Class 3A titles to their credit — West Feliciana in 2017 and Lutcher in 2015-16 and both moved up to the Class 4A/Division II ranks this year … Lutcher’s Winfield has 2,012 rushing yards and 32 TDs along with 1,845 passing yards and 29 TDs with just 4 interceptions.
St. James at Many
Division III nonselect
7 p.m. at Many
RECORDS: No. 4 St. James 10-2; No. 1 Many 11-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: OL Jace Philip, RB Kaden Williams, WR Khai Prean, LB Braye Therance; MANY: QB/LB Tackett Curtis, WR/DB Tylen Singleton, OL Joseph Cryer, OL Swazy Carheel.
NOTEWORTHY: Many was the Class 2A runner-up a year go and St. James won a Class 3A title in 2019 … Many’s Curtis is a Southern Cal commitment and one of Louisiana’s top 2023 prospects … QB Brayden Williams (2,168 passing yards, 24 TDs) and Kaden Williams (1,939 rushing yards, 36 TDs) for St. James.
University at Dunham
Division III select
7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Chapel in the Oaks
RECORDS: No. 8 University 9-3; No. 4 Dunham 11-1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: U-HIGH: QB Blake Abney, WR/KR Seth Gale, RB/SS Keylan Moses, LB Jaiden Ausberry; DUNHAM: QB Jackson House, OL/DL Malachi Jackson, WR Jac Comeaux Jr., ATH Colin Boldt.
NOTEWORTHY: Dunham’s House is an Eastern Kentucky commitment who has passed for 1,556 yards and 21 TDs to go along with 1,158 rushing yards and 15 TDs … UHS’ Blake Abney has 1,738 passing yards and 26 TDs, while Keylan Moses has 439 rushing yards and 8 TDs for the Cubs.
Zachary at Ruston
Division I nonselect
7 p.m. at Ruston High
RECORDS: No. 5 Zachary 10-2; No. 1 Ruston 11-1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: QB Eli Holstein, OL Kavion Broussard, LB Kam Peterson, DL Ashley Williams; RUSTON: QB Jayden Osborne, RB Dyson Fields, DT Christian Davis, LB Jadon Mayfield.
NOTEWORTHY: The Broncos beat Ruston 35-27 in the 2019 quarterfinals in Ruston … Steven Ensminger Jr., son of the former LSU offensive coordinator, is Ruston’s QBs coach … RHS’ Jaden Osborne has 1,297 passing yards and 16 TDs … RB Camren Stewart (920 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and Tylon Williams (775 receiving yards, 10 TDs) complement ZHS’ QB Eli Holstein (2,035 passing yards, 21 TDs).