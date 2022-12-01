BR.calvarydunham.1126220567..jpg

Dunham QB Jackson House (10) is brought down after gaining good yardage in the first half of Dunham’s Division III Select quarterfinal football game vs Calvary Baptist Friday in Baton Rouge. Calvary led 28-21 at half time.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Ascension Catholic at Ouachita Christian

Division IV select

7 p.m. at OCS-Monroe

RECORDS: No. 10 ACHS (11-2); No. 3 Ouachita Christian (11-1)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Bryce Leonard, WR Brooks Leonard, WR Calvin Delone, LB Patrick Cancienne; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Landon Graves, LB/RB Noah Lovelady, WR/SS Tate Hamby.

NOTEWORTHY: Bryce Leonard leads ACHS with 2,404 passing yards and 33 TDs, both of which are school records … Brooks Leonard (12 TDs) and Calvin Delone (13 TDs) account for the majority of ACHS’ TD receptions … Graves has 5,707 career passing yards for OCS … Of note is the fact that Eagles yielded 379 passing yards last week vs. Glenbrook.

John Curtis vs. Catholic

Division I select

7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: No. 3 Curtis (10-2); No. 2 Catholic (11-1)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CURTIS: QB Dagan Bruno, RB Marlon Proutm LB Justin Horne; CATHOLIC: WR Shelton Sampson, LB Harold Lawson, RG Jacob Cloessner, NG Josh Johnson.

NOTEWORTHY: This marks the fourth time the teams have met in the playoffs — all four which have come during the select/nonselect era … Curtis coach J.T. Curtis enters with 613 wins in 54 seasons and is Louisiana’s all-time wins leader … Prout has 923 rushing yards and 15 TDs Curtis’ veer offense … Sampson, an LSU commitment, has 1,096 receiving yards and 16 TDs for the Bears.

Lutcher at West Feliciana

Division II nonselect

7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville.

RECORDS: No. 6 Lutcher 12-1; No. 2 West Feliciana 12-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: QB Dwanye Winfield, S Brock Louque, LB Kai Brown, OT/DE Reshad Sterling; WEST FELICIANA: QB Joel Rogers, LB Delvin Whitaker, OL Devarre Dyson, RB Ja’Terrius Johnson.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams have recent Class 3A titles to their credit — West Feliciana in 2017 and Lutcher in 2015-16 and both moved up to the Class 4A/Division II ranks this year … Lutcher’s Winfield has 2,012 rushing yards and 32 TDs along with 1,845 passing yards and 29 TDs with just 4 interceptions.

St. James at Many

Division III nonselect

7 p.m. at Many

RECORDS: No. 4 St. James 10-2; No. 1 Many 11-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: OL Jace Philip, RB Kaden Williams, WR Khai Prean, LB Braye Therance; MANY: QB/LB Tackett Curtis, WR/DB Tylen Singleton, OL Joseph Cryer, OL Swazy Carheel.

NOTEWORTHY: Many was the Class 2A runner-up a year go and St. James won a Class 3A title in 2019 … Many’s Curtis is a Southern Cal commitment and one of Louisiana’s top 2023 prospects … QB Brayden Williams (2,168 passing yards, 24 TDs) and Kaden Williams (1,939 rushing yards, 36 TDs) for St. James.

University at Dunham

Division III select

7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Chapel in the Oaks

RECORDS: No. 8 University 9-3; No. 4 Dunham 11-1

PLAYERS TO WATCH: U-HIGH: QB Blake Abney, WR/KR Seth Gale, RB/SS Keylan Moses, LB Jaiden Ausberry; DUNHAM: QB Jackson House, OL/DL Malachi Jackson, WR Jac Comeaux Jr., ATH Colin Boldt.

NOTEWORTHY: Dunham’s House is an Eastern Kentucky commitment who has passed for 1,556 yards and 21 TDs to go along with 1,158 rushing yards and 15 TDs … UHS’ Blake Abney has 1,738 passing yards and 26 TDs, while Keylan Moses has 439 rushing yards and 8 TDs for the Cubs.

Zachary at Ruston

Division I nonselect

7 p.m. at Ruston High

RECORDS: No. 5 Zachary 10-2; No. 1 Ruston 11-1

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: QB Eli Holstein, OL Kavion Broussard, LB Kam Peterson, DL Ashley Williams; RUSTON: QB Jayden Osborne, RB Dyson Fields, DT Christian Davis, LB Jadon Mayfield.

NOTEWORTHY: The Broncos beat Ruston 35-27 in the 2019 quarterfinals in Ruston … Steven Ensminger Jr., son of the former LSU offensive coordinator, is Ruston’s QBs coach … RHS’ Jaden Osborne has 1,297 passing yards and 16 TDs … RB Camren Stewart (920 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and Tylon Williams (775 receiving yards, 10 TDs) complement ZHS’ QB Eli Holstein (2,035 passing yards, 21 TDs).

