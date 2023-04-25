This is the week that everybody remaining in the LHSAA’s baseball playoffs comes out to play.
Best-of-three bidistrict series last week featured teams that were not seeded high enough to receive an opening-round bye. Now, it gets real for the higher seeds, a group led by top-seeded Catholic High (32-2) of Division I select.
The Bears host No. 17 Lafayette High (9-19) for a regional best-of-three series that begins with a 5 p.m. Thursday game. A total of 12 area teams are set to play in best-of-three series this weekend.
“After a break of over a week, you start to get the itch,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “It’s time for us to play, and we’re ready for it to get here.
“We did get the chance to work on a few things and rest some guys. But this is the time of the year we all wait for.”
Lafayette makes the trip to Baton Rouge for the second straight week. The Lions ousted No. 16 Woodlawn, which made its first playoff appearance since 2011, in two 10-run games. Though the Lions record is below .500, Bass is not about to take them lightly.
“No way we can expect to just show up and win,” Bass said. “Not against a Sam Taulli-coached team. Lafayette has been one of the top programs in the state for years and they play in what is, without a doubt, the toughest district in the state.
“When you look at their schedule and see how close they played teams in their district like Barbe, Sam Houston and Sulphur, you know their record in no way indicates how good they are.”
Catholic won the Division I select title a year ago. The addition of Lafayette and others to the select side of the LHSAA playoffs will make this playoff season more challenging — a factor that suits Bass and the Bears just fine.
This is also the first year the LHSAA’s baseball teams have played best-of-three series in the first three rounds for Divisions I, II, III ahead of the LHSAA tourney set for May 9-13 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park. Teams in Divisions IV-V continue to play single elimination games through the tourney. It is also the first year for baseball schools to play in the five-division format adopted by the LHSAA executive committee last fall.
“It’s too early to say how this is going to work out,” Bass noted. “If this makes for more competitive games and series, I see it as a good thing.”
Catholic is one of three area Class 5A/Division I teams set to host regional series this weekend. Fifth-seeded Live Oak (28-6) hosts District 5-5A rival Dutchtown (26-10), a No. 12 seed, for a series that starts with a 6 p.m. Thursday game.
Meanwhile, eighth-seeded St. Amant (25-9) begins its series with No. 9 Parkway (23-8) of Bossier City at 6:30 p.m. Friday.