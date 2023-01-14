A pin or a furious comeback to provide the winning points for the team title would have been dramatic. Meet host Catholic High took away the drama and took home the trophy.
The Bears piled up 244 points through the semifinal round to win the 50th Louisiana Classic Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
“What this means is we did our job,” said Christian Worley, the 132-pound runner-up. “The one way to win this tournament is to score in those blood rounds today and we knew that.
“When you have guys scoring points and winning matches the second day after they lost once the first day you know you have something … you have a chance.”
It is the first Louisiana Classic title in 11 years for the Bears. Catholic’s victory also ended a streak of eight straight Classic titles for defending Division I champion Brother Martin.
Perhaps just as notable as Catholic’s win was the Crusaders’ third-place finish with 208.5 points — a half point behind Division II power Teurlings Catholic (209). Jesuit was next at 206.5.
“The last time we did this was a little over a decade ago,” the Bears’ Grant Grizzaffi said. “And it was not easy. We did it solely because we had guys who lost and came back to win. Everyone wrestled really hard. It was not easy. We just kept scoring points.”
Three other Bears — Thomas Domangue (182), Nicholas Migliacio (195) and David Russell (285) — also were second-place finishers for a Catholic lineup that features six newcomers who wrestled in the Classic for the first time.
Tommy Prochaska was on the verge of losing his voice afterwards. The Catholic coach commended his team for its focus and competitiveness throughout the two-day tourney.
“We competed … from the first whistle. We won some close matches and were able to pick up some bonus points in a few places,” Prochaska said. “Everybody wants to win those last matches. That also shows there is room there for improvement.
“We’ve got four weeks before state to correct a lot of stuff. If we do that, we can be in contention. It is a mindset. Our guys have bought in and believe they can be successful, not necessarily win it, but be successful.”
Other honors
Airline’s Ernie Perry III was selected as the meet’s outstanding wrestler after winning the 126-pound weight class. Perry (24-4) became just the third four-time winner in the history of the tourney.
“When I was a freshman, my goal was to win four state titles,” Perry said. “Winning here just sort of happened. And I realized that winning this one is just as important because you compete against wrestlers from every division.”
Jesuit was received the Dale Ketelsen Sports Award, named for the late LSU and Belaire High coach.