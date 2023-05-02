The challenges are not new, but this season's best-of-three quarterfinal format should make for some intrigue as Catholic High and Doyle begin their series on Wednesday night.
Top-seeded Catholic (34-2) hosts No. 9 John Curtis (20-9-1) in a Division I select series that begins with a 6 p.m. game. Also set for 6 p.m. is Game 1 for third-seeded Doyle (24-8) in its Division III nonselect series with No. 6 Rosepine (20-10) at Sartwell Park in Livingston. Berths in the LHSAA state baseball tourney next week in Sulphur are at stake.
“There’s no way Curtis is a ‘true’ No. 9 seed. … We know they are better than that,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “They play in the dang Catholic League where the competition is so good.
"Winning is in their DNA. We certainly won't look past them. We had better be ready to play them.”
Catholic and Curtis have forged quite a rivalry in the select/nonselect era, perhaps most notably in football. The Patriots beat the Bears in the semifinals last fall on the way to another football title. Curtis also beat Catholic in a baseball final in 2017.
Doyle’s matchups with Rosepine are recent. The Tigers lost to Rosepine in the past two Class 2A title games with current LSU player Ethan Frey playing a starring role.
“I’m certainly glad (Frey) moved on to another team,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty noted. “Rosepine may be a No. 6 seed, but they have guys back who played the last two years.
"It’s fair to say that’s a program that is used to winning. So are we. It is an interesting matchup.”
Catholic, the Division I select champion a year ago, plans to start Alex Ainsworth (6-0, 0.55 ERA). Catcher Clayton Pourciau returns from an ankle injury to catch and is batting .402.
Noah Lewis leads the Bears with a .433 average. Prescott Marsh (.385) and Trip Dobson (.344) are among Catholic’s other leaders.
Beatty said he will start either Peyton Woods (9-0, .078 ERA) or Caiden Barcia (4-1, 71 strikeouts) on the mound. Woods is batting .478 with 40 RBIs. Boogie Cummings (.374) and Jace Ware (.347) are other top hitters for the Tigers.
Both teams are scheduled to continue their respective series on Thursday with if necessary games planned for Friday.
“Every year you work to be one of the teams in this position,” Doyle’s Beatty said. “Now the question is can you make that next step.”