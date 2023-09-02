Daniel Beale tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Wright and then ran for the game-winning two-point conversion, leading second-ranked Catholic High to a 36-35 season-opening overtime road win over Picayune, Miss., Friday night.
The Bears led most of the game, but three consecutive TD runs by Chris Davis gave the Maroon Tide a 28-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Running back Barry Remo caught a six-yard TD pass from Beale with 20 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.
Davis and Beale were the top individual performers. Beale, a UL commitment, completed 10 of 18 passes for 225 yards and four TDs. Davis ran for 243 yards on 33 carries and scored four TDs.
Amari Clayton (three catches, 69 yards, 1 TD) and Remo (seven carries, 60 yards, two TDs) were other leaders for the Bears.
EAST ST. JOHN 41, ST. JAMES 40: In Vacherie, Brayden Williams passed for 211 yards, completing 17 of 26 passes for two TDs to lead second-ranked SJHS in a close loss to 5A East St. John. Kobe Brown caught six passes for 106 yards and one TD for St. James.
ST. MICHAEL 27, EPISCOPAL 24: Anthony Distefano’s 80-yard kickoff return gave St. Michael a season-opening road win over south Baton Rouge rival Episcopal.
Quarterback Preston Sentino accounted for 230 yards of offense for the Warriors. Sentino rushed for 178 yards on 24 carries. He also completed four of five passes for 52 yards. Matthew Beall finished with 13 tackles for the Warriors.
OCEAN SPRINGS 49, SCOTLANDVILLE 6: In Ocean Springs, Darren London led the Hornets on offense during a road loss. London ran for 82 yards and a TD for SHS.