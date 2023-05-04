When you face Catholic High, your margin of error is slim.
John Curtis learned that lesson in the first inning of the final game of their season, a 3-0 loss in the Patriots’ Division I select best-of-three quarterfinal series against the top-seeded Bears (36-2).
The Patriots started Thursday night’s Game 2 in Baton Rouge with two outs and no runners on in the first inning.
But that same frame ended with No. 9 John Curtis (20-11-1) in an early 2-0 hole.
The Patriots, behind pitcher Michael O’Brien, retired the first two Catholic batters. But O’Brien hit the next two with fastballs inside, then advanced both into scoring position with a wild pitch. Andrew Clapinski’s infield single, a hard-hit grounder to second base, scored the first Catholic run. The second crossed on the throw to home.
And that two-run advantage, gained from a few minor mistakes, was all Catholic needed to win and advance to the semifinals in Sulphur. That’s largely because Curtis couldn’t crack Bears’ starting pitcher William Schmidt, a strong-armed, right-handed junior who’s committed to Mississippi State.
In a complete-game effort, Schmidt shut out the Patriot hitters, allowing only two hits, striking out five and walking three.
“What a gutsy performance out of (Schmidt),” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “So proud, he just took it one pitch at a time and pitched to his strengths. He’s an incredible talent and a mentally strong guy. So when you get the combination of great talent, both physically and mentally, you got a recipe for something special.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Schmidt worked himself into a bases-loaded jam. But he escaped the inning by striking out John Curtis’ designated hitter. With the final pitch of the at-bat, a slider that scraped the outside edge of the zone, Schmidt ended the Patriots’ best chance to score.
That key strikeout opened the door for Catholic to extend its lead in the top of the seventh. Harris Waghalter knocked a base hit into right field, then advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt and crossed home thanks to second error on the throw to the plate.
“We fought our guts out,” Curtis coach Jeff Curtis said. “O’Brien pitched his butt off on the mound, couldn’t ask for a better outing. Just make a couple plays and eliminate a few miscues and we might still be playing. Baseball is a cruel game sometimes, the ball doesn’t bounce your way, and it just doesn’t go your way.”
With the win, Catholic advanced to the semifinals for the eighth straight year and the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.