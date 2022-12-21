Catholic High called a pre-holiday audible in its football coaching search and hired a local coach who knows that terminology — West Feliciana head coach Hudson Fuller.
The school announced that the 33-year-old Fuller will be Catholic's 22nd head football coach Wednesday afternoon. Fuller was the offensive coordinator under Gabe Fertitta at Catholic from 2017-19. He was 24-11 in three seasons at WFHS, including a semifinal appearance this fall.
“This was not an easy decision for me … not at all,” Fuller said. “The opportunity to go to Catholic High for me is an alignment of my own personal mission and the mission that already exists at Catholic High — which is to make an impact on people’s lives and to help young people reach their potential.
“I’ve learned so many things the last three years … especially so much about the power of people. I have been blessed to work with great coaches, players and administrators. And to see how the power of people working together happens is amazing.”
Fuller led the Class 4A Saints to a 12-1 record and a District 6-4A title last fall. West Feliciana lost to eventual Division II nonselect champion Lutcher in the semifinals. The Saints advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2021 before moving up to 4A enrollment wise for the first time in school history this fall.
Deuce Harrison also will return to Catholic as defensive coordinator to be part of Fuller’s staff. Harrison has served as West Feliciana’s defensive coordinator the last two years. Harrison worked as a DC under two Catholic High head coach, Fertitta and Dale Weiner.
Fuller follows David Simoneaux Jr., who resigned last week to become head football coach and school system athletic director at Central High, one of Catholic's District 4-5A rivals. Simoneaux spent two years at Catholic, winning a Division I select title in 2021 and advancing to the semifinals this fall.
“Catholic High School is blessed to be able to bring Hudson back home. He exemplifies what we want in a coach and mentor to our guys,” athletic director Ben DiPalma said. “While his football IQ is tremendous, what he brings to the program in terms of integrity and character is his top quality.
“We are excited for Hudson, his wife Carley, and their two children, and we are exceptionally excited for our student-athletes and the Catholic High community. Bringing Deuce Harrison back with him just adds to the joy of this process. Catholic High School thinks the world of Deuce both as a football coach and an integral part of our organization.”
Fuller is a former University High player and a graduate of Millsaps. He worked as a quality control assistant at LSU 2014-15 and was an offensive analyst at TCU from 2015-17.
“It is humbling to have the opportunity to lead and serve the Catholic High football program,” Fuller said in a statement provided by Catholic. “Our program will be unified with the mission of Catholic High and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. We will strive to be the standard of player development. It is not easy, but it is simple; and it is a grand way to live.”