Months after accepting the head coaching job at Class 2A Avoyelles, Jacob Carruth has reversed field and returned to District 6-1A as the head football coach at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
“I loved the time I spent at Avoyelles this spring, but this is an opportunity I could not pass up,” Carruth said. “Catholic High is a special place … both the school itself and the community (New Roads). There is a kind of buy in and support you don't see that often.
“You add to that the success the program has had over the years to that and again — I could not pass this one up. I feel like this is the right place for me.”
The 26-year-old Carruth grabbed statewide attention last fall when his North Central squad snapped a 40-game losing streak on the way to a 3-7 season that included a loss to in 6-1A to Catholic-PC. He spent two seasons as head coach at North Central.
Carruth is a Captain Shreve graduate who spent two years at Louisiana Tech before finishing his degree at LSU-Shreveport.
“I always knew I wanted to coach,” Carruth said. “In school, I was that kid who got in trouble for drawing up football plays in class.”
Carruth said he met with Avoyelles players on Tuesday night to tell them he had accepted the job at Catholic-PC. He is scheduled to meet with the Hornet players on Monday.
At Catholic-PC, Carruth succeeds Vinnnie Bullara, who resigned after leading the Hornets to playoff berths in 2021 and 2022. Earlier this month, Catholic hired former Hornet player and UL head coach Robert Lee as its new boys basketball coach.
Carruth confirmed he plans to run a spread offense, a contrast to the run-oriented schemes the Hornets have relied on in recent years.
Carrier to focus on track
Former LSU safety Chris Carrier, a fixture on the football staff at Zachary, is stepping away from his football duties. Carrier will continue to be the Broncos head boys and girls track coach.
During the past three decades, Carrier has served as an assistant at Catholic High, Dutchtown and Zachary. He started his career at St. Louis Catholic in Lake Charles. Carrier also was head coach of the Louisiana Bayou Beast arena football team.
Macias set for Curry tour
Episcopal golfer Sophia Macias is the lone Louisiana golfer set to compete in Stephen Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour that begins later this month in West Palm Beach, Fla. Other tourneys will be held in Akron, Ohio, Las Vegas and Tacoma, Washington.
The final championship event, the Curry Cup, is set for Aug. 20-23 in San Francisco. Curry, the Warriors’ star and an avid golfer, pays for travel, meals and equipment for the tour that features a culturally diverse field of competitors ages 12 to 18. Macias will be a junior at Episcopal this fall.