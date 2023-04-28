SULPHUR — For top-seeded Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, there was no time to panic even though District 6-1A rival Opelousas Catholic was in position to tie their Division IV select semifinal game in the final inning.
“Today, we were not taking no for an answer,” centerfielder Hannah Dugas said. “We wanted this one.”
Dugas threw out a runner trying to advance to second after an RBI hit for the final out, preserving a 4-3 CHSPC victory at the LHSAA state softball tournament Friday. The Hornets (24-10) play the St. Frederick-Riverside winner in the title game at noon Saturday at Frasch Park.
Morgan Landry (14-7) allowed just two baserunners through six innings. The notion that the first team to score might win was natural, since fifth-seeded OCHS (24-10) beat the Hornets 1-0 in their lone district game. But Catholic struck first this time with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Landry scored the first run on error. Lilli St. Germain smacked a two-run homer and Dugas followed with a solo homer. Dugas, who finished 2 for 3, was the only player with either team with multiple hits. Landry allowed four hits and struck out four.
“The whole game I thought we made contact and had good at-bats, even though we did not have hits to show for it,” Catholic coach Lauren Doucet said. “And then that one inning it came together and we hit the ball hard.
“It was chaotic there at the end … my girls like to make it interesting. They stayed calm and made plays.”