Catholic High senior pitcher William Schmidt is part of USA Baseball’s 18-and-under training camp team roster ahead of the WBSC World Cup competition that begins Sept. 1 in Taiwan.
Schmidt, a right-hander who is committed to Mississippi State, is part of a 40-player camp roster that will practice Aug. 21-25 in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. The roster will be cut to 20 players on Aug. 25.
“I was pulling out of my driveway and heading to the airport to go to a camp in Phoenix a few days ago,” Schmidt recalled. “I had just talked to my friend who had gotten a call saying he made it.
"When a number came up on my phone that I did not recognize, I figured I better answer it. And that was the call.”
As a junior, Schmidt was 5-1-1 with a 0.94 earned run average for a top-seeded Catholic squad that was nationally ranked. The Bears lost to Archbishop Rummel in the Division I select semifinals in Sulphur in May.
Opponents batted .155 against the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Schmidt, who struck out 62 in 52 innings.
Schmidt was chosen out of a pool of 100 players during workouts held late last month at the USA Baseball complex in Cary, N.C.
“He and I met at the field (on Monday) for some conditioning work in and he is excited at this,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “And we are excited for him to get this opportunity.
“This is my 12th year at Catholic and Will is the first player we’ve had make it this far. Josh Smith (LSU shortstop, Texas Rangers) got close, but he had an injury that held him out.”
Bass praised Schmidt’s physical and mental growth over the last season.
"I felt like I finally grew into my body my junior year,” Schmidt said. “Now, to be around the best people in the country and the best coaches, including people with Major League experience ... it's a big honor.
“My sophomore year I was not physically developed enough to dominate. I’ve put on a few pounds and it’s all starting to come together.”
Hill commits to Ole Miss
Former Episcopal baseball standout Luke Hill has transferred to Ole Miss after spending one season at Arizona State.
Hill, a shortstop, hit .314 as a freshman with six home runs, 11 doubles, 43 runs scored 42 RBI for the Sun Devils. At Episcopal, Hill earned multiple Class 2A all-state honors.
Dennis’ summer showing
Former Southern Lab and Baker basketball standout Dexter Dennis enjoyed some success during NBA Summer League action for the Orlando Magic.
The 6-foot-5 Dennis played at Wichita State before transferring to Texas A&M last season. He scored 16 points in a recent summer league loss to Portland.
Also of note, former Scotlandville star Javonte Smart of LSU averaged 16.4 points per game in Summer League games for the Philadelphia 76ers. Smart played for Birmingham’s G League team last season.