Catholic High’s Daniel Beale made his college decision a close to home call. The Bears’ All-Metro and Class 5A all-state quarterback announced his commitment to UL on social media on Sunday.
In a Tweet that featured artwork of Beale wearing a Cajuns’ uniform with COMMITTED in the background, Beale wrote: “Committed! Geaux Cajuns.”
"I've been high on UL for a while and they've been recruiting me for a while," Beale said. "Coach Des (head coach Michael Desormeaux) and all the coaches over there are a great group of people.
"I feel like their offense will fit me well and I'll be able to thrive in it. It's a good place. They've got their culture and it's something you don't want to miss out on."
Beale is no stranger to local competition or honors going into his senior season. He has been a fixture in the Catholic High lineup since his freshmen year when injuries put him at the helm.
As a junior, he led the Bears to a District 4-5A title and a victory over top-seeded Edna Karr in the Division I quarterfinals.
Though Catholic lost to John Curtis in the semifinals, Beale made his mark among the state’s elite signal callers by passing for 2,617 yards for 38 touchdowns. He completed 192 of 312 passes with 10 interceptions.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Beale is a three-star prospect and ranked among Louisiana’s top 50 players in the class of 2024, according to 247sports.
“Daniel is elite in many ways. He is a humble servant leader who raises the standard of those around him,” Catholic coach Hudson Fuller said. “His work ethic has allowed him to have an unparalleled football IQ and the skills to play quarterback successfully at the next level.
“We are very fortunate to have him as our quarterback at Catholic High.”
Picking the Rajun’ Cajuns puts Beale in the company of other local QBs who went on to have successful careers close to home. Former Madison Prep star Zeon Chriss is currently on the UL roster.
Scotlandville’s Levi Lewis, Lutcher’s Blaine Gautier and Terrance Broadway of Capitol also starred for the Cajuns over the years.
Beale's other choices included Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Houston and Memphis.