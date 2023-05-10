Top-seeded Catholic High brings a national ranking and a 16-game winning streak into its Division I select semifinal game at the LHSAA state baseball tournament.
Those factors might be enough to put some coaches and teams on edge. Or lead to overconfidence. Not Bears’ coach Brad Bass or his team.
“We’ve got nine seniors and all of those guys are leaders,” Bass said. “They knew what they wanted to do and where they wanted to go and they’ve stayed positive and optimistic.
“I give all the credit to our players. No team or season is ever perfect. But any pressure you feel at this point is a privilege because not many reach this level. Instead of running away from it, you should want to run toward it.”
Catholic (36-2), the Division I champion a year ago, was ranked 10th in the Perfect Game national poll. The Bears meet No. 13 Rummel (25-14) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
The Bears face a New Orleans Catholic League squad for second straight week. Catholic swept No. 9 John Curtis in two of a best-of-three-games series. Rummel brings an eight-game winning streak into the tourney, a factor Bass says negates the notion that as a 13th seed the Raiders are a weaker opponent.
“Is Rummel better than a No. 13 seed? Absolutely … they come out of that Catholic League and you know they have played tough competition,” Bass said. “That is a program with a rich tradition.
"We expect them to challenge us and give all we can handle. That’s what you expect. Every win must be earned.”
Bass said the Bears plan to start lefthander William Schmidt, who has a 0.78 earned run average. Alex Ainsworth no-hit Curtis in his last outing. Harris Waghalter and Michael Sutton are other pitching options.
Catcher Clayton Pourciau, a UL signee and a four-year starter, anchors the lineup with a .402 batting average and 25 RBI. Prescott Marsh and Trip Dobson are other offensive leaders.
“You take nothing for granted,” Bass added. “It’s all hands on deck … because you either advance or go home.”