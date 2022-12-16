Based on the LHSAA’s Division I select power ratings released Thursday, it should have been a close one. And it was in the first quarter.
Catholic High took control in the second quarter and outscored Huntington of Shreveport by 24 points over the final three quarters to run away with a 68-38 victory at Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River tournament Friday night.
“We were worried about their defensive pressure and athleticism,” Catholic coach Derrick Jones said. “I thought we did a great job on defense. We also took care of the ball and took the shots we wanted to take, especially in the second half.
“We had some turnovers that kept us from extending the lead at different points in the game. But overall, I thought we did great job. It’s part of the process of us coming together and getting better.”
Tate McCurry scored a team-high 16 points for the Bears (8-2), who also got 14 from Dennis Hebert and 10 from Will Sterling in the game played at MPA.
The Bears meet Rayville at 5 p.m. Saturday as the round-robin format being played at Madison Prep and Scotlandville concludes. Post player DeCedric Webb scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Raiders (7-4), ranked No. 8 in the power ratings, three spots behind No. 5 Catholic.
A 3-pointer by McCurry less than a minute into the game gave the Bears an early lead. Oshamar Hall’s jumper at the 4:50 mark staked Huntington to a 4-3 lead.
The game was tied twice before Hebert hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key that made it 10-7. The Bears never trailed again. They led 17-11 after one quarter and 33-22 at halftime.
“We just had to be able to handle their pressure, move the ball around, make cuts and get the shots we wanted,” Hebert said. “We got comfortable.”
Catholic's Stan Levy added, “Once we settled down, I thought we stayed poised and knocked down the open shots.”
The going was much tougher for Huntington. The Raiders made just 3 of 10 third-quarter shots as Catholic extended its lead. The Bears outscored Huntington 20-9 in the third quarter on 9 of 14 shooting.
In the final quarter, Huntington made multiple substitutions, but nothing seemed to click. The Raiders made only 2 of 17 fourth-quarter shots.
Jones praised his team's second-half effort, saying the Bears are still integrating four football players into their game plans.
“We’re undersized but we rebounded well, especially in the second half,” Hebert said. “If we can continue to do that, I think it can take us a long way.”