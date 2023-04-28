Catholic High ran away with the boys team championship, while Scotlandville edged St. Joseph’s Academy for the girls title in Friday’s Class 5A, Region II track meet.
Catholic scored 124½ points. Scotlandville (71) was second, Zachary (58) third and Dutchtown (57) fourth. The top three finishers in each event advance to next Saturday’s Class 5A state meet at LSU.
Scotlandville’s girls excelled in the sprints and tallied 117 points. St. Joseph’s was tough in the distance and many other events. The Redstickers had 113½ points. Zachary (90) was third and Mandeville (43) fourth.
“There were some great performances today at this meet with some stadium records,” Catholic coach Sean Brady said. “We knew it was going to be a tough meet. We had so many guys step up. Winston DeCuir had a really good meet. Paul Catalanatto (200 feet, 5 inches) went over 200 feet in the javelin. We went 1-2 in the 300 hurdles. It was all about advancing people to state.”
Scotlandville’s Broderick Davis was the boys outstanding performer with 28½ points. Davis won the long jump (24-1¾), the 110-meter hurdles (13.96), was third in the 200 meters and was part of the 4x100 relay title team.
Scotlandville junior Makeriah Harris was the girls outstanding performer with 28.5 points. Harris won the girls 100 hurdles (13.97), 300 hurdles (stadium record 41.41), was third in the 100 meters and was part of the 4x200 relay (1:36.37) title team that set a stadium record.
“We ran some impressive times,” Scotlandville coach Ursula Harris said. “It is so awesome to win regionals. We were second at district. Makeriah Harris is a really good hurdler. Sade Gray ran great in the sprints.”
Gray won the girls 100 (11.72) and 200 (24.66). Scotlandville also won the 4x400 relay and was second in the 4x100 behind Zachary's stadium record and top time in Louisiana of 46.16.
"We had some good stuff to happen today with some surprises," SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. "We had a pretty balanced team effort. Distance is our strength this year. Scotlandville will be the girls team to beat at state. They have so much quality. Hopefully we'll be in the running."
Denham Springs got victories in the boys discus (Andrew Goodwin, 146-3) and shot put (Porter Gibson, 50-6). Gibson was also second in the discus.
SJA's Elise Brown won the 1,600 (5:12) and 3,200 (11:15.41). St. Joseph's Michelle Daigle was second in the 1,600 and 800.
Zachary senior Rhen Langley won the 800 meters in a stadium record 1:54.65. It was the one individual event he competed in along with two relays.
Walker's Jaden Bardales won the 100 in 10.65. Kaleb Jackson of Liberty was second in 10.70. J'Marcus Sewell of Woodlawn won the 200 meters (21.40) and was third in the 100.
DeCuir won the 400 meters in 47.40 and was second in the 800. He was part of Catholic's 4x400 relay team that set a stadium record in 3:15.01. Catholic's Louis Rudge won the boys 300 hurdles (37.3), was second in the 110 hurdles and part of the 4x400.
Zachary's Ambria Langley won the discus (142-6), was second in the shot put (43-4) and third in the javelin.
Covington's Kerrington Baham won the girls triple jump (38-6½) and long jump (17-11½).
St. Amant's Peyton Bourgeois won the 1,600 (4:28.67) and was second in the 3,200.