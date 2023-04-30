Could this be the year? That is the key question for Catholic High going into the LHSAA state golf championships that begin Monday in the Lafayette area.
The Bears, defending champion C.E. Byrd and Benton are expected to battle for the Division I boys team title during a two-day event sent for Carenco’s The Farm d’Allie.
“This team has put in an incredible amount of work in order to put themselves in this position,” Catholic coach Chris Davis said. “We know how strong Byrd is … they’ve won five of the last seven (Division I titles).
“But we also know that if we are on our game and can take care of ourselves, we are just as good as they are. We are excited about the chance to test ourselves against Byrd and Benton.”
Catholic has not won an LHSAA title since 2007. While the Bears' veteran group led by Anderson, Carter Schmitt and Alston Manne has certainly made its mark, sophomore David Marsh has enjoyed a breakout season.
Marsh was the medalist at last week’s regional tourney with a subpar score of 71. Marsh placed second in the metro tourney also held last month.
A year ago, Anderson placed in the top four in the LHSAA tourney. The other three golfers also return too – including medalist Joshua Achord of St. Paul’s. Byrd’s James Holtsclaw also returns along with LSU commitment Noah McWilliams of Benton.
Girls metro champion Sophia Macias of Episcopal returns to lead the group of local competitors in Division I and Division II at Les Vieux Chenes located in Youngsville.
Macias placed second to Arianna Blagrove of Ursuline in last week’s Division II regional. Ascension Christian’s Peyton Flynn was third, one stroke behind Macias.
Other Lafayette area courses hosting two-day LHSAA tourneys include: Lafayette’s The Wetlands (Division II boys), New Iberia’s Cane Row Golf Club (Division III boys) and Crowley’s Bayou Bend Country Club (Division IV boys).