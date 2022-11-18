After a dominating 24-0 second-round win over Rummel in Memorial Stadium on Friday night, the Catholic High Bears lived to see the LHSAA Division I select quarterfinals.
The Bears managed to find their rhythm midway through the first half after both teams struggled to move the ball, but Rummel’s struggles continued through the rest of the game. The Raiders had no answers for the Bears’ passing game, with all three touchdowns scored coming through the air.
How it was won
After a slow start, the Bears did what they do best: throw the ball. Wide receivers Shelton Sampson and Daniel Harden stretched the Raiders’ secondary enough to score a combined three touchdowns starting in the second quarter.
Both offenses were stagnant out of the gate until Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale hit Sampson for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter to break open the scoring. The defensive effort by Catholic threw Rummel quarterback Casey Avrard out of sorts, as the Raiders’ offense didn’t make a legitimate threat to score in the game.
Player of the Game
Daniel Beale, Catholic: Beale turned around the Bears’ slow start when he found Sampson on a deep pass to the end zone in the second quarter, but what made him so effective was his game-management ability. He ended up with three passing touchdowns in a game that looked like few points would be scored, thanks to a pair of clean deep balls that fell right into the hands of Sampson and Harden.
They said it
Catholic coach David Simoneaux on his team’s performance in the first half: "I thought we were flat coming out, offensively in particular. We just struggled to overcome some penalties and kind of shooting ourselves in the foot. Credit to Rummel, they were kind of bending-not-breaking in the first half. But we had the ball three times in the second half, we got points out of all three of those opportunities. I was proud of the way we responded there."
Simoneaux on quarterback Daniel Beale: "He opens it up for us, man. Really the thing that’s so great about Daniel is he’s making a lot of those decisions on the field, and putting in those scenarios or getting us out of bad scenarios. Extremely cerebral kid. He can make all the throws."
Simoneaux on keeping his team focused in the playoffs: “I don’t like the bye week. I wish we could play and continue to sharpen our iron. I thought that was maybe some of the hangover, if you will, maybe why we weren’t sharp to start with. I mean, our kids have done a great job of being mature and attacking their work. They start by winning every single rep so we can go on out there and win on Friday night. They’ve done a good job of that. So now I think it’s about finding out who our opponent is and going to work on them."