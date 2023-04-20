Few track meets offer the best of everything, but the District 4-5A meet was in that ballpark.
There were traditional champions — St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic claimed the team titles Thursday at Zachary. For the Redstickers, it was their 15th straight girls district title.
The meet started with excellence in the field and it continued on the track. Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson and Rhen Langley were among those who posted top state marks. Scotlandville’s dynamic duo of Makeriah Harris and Sade Gray excelled again.
“I take a lot of pride in winning district championships because I see that as being the mark of a complete track and field team,” St. Joseph’s coach Charlie Daigle said. “For the girls to do it 15 years in a row is an impressive statement. Next week, regional is a different kind of meet and so is the state meet.”
Catholic scored 204 points to win the boys division ahead of Zachary (129) and Scotlandville (109). St. Joseph’s tallied 184 points to pace the girls big three. Scotlandville (147½) and Zachary (129½) also cracked the century mark. The top-three finishers in each event advance to the Class 5A, Region 2 meet set for Catholic on Thursday.
The meet’s intensity was evident early. St. Joseph’s Lyndsey Darenbourg recorded her sixth personal best of the season with a winning throw of 43 feet, 7 inches. Jackson of Zachary, who is the area leader at 43-6, was second at 42-2. Jackson’s teammate Ambria Langley was next at 42-1.
Meanwhile, the Scotlandville duo of Broderick Davis and Ferzell Shepard in the boys triple jump was as close as it gets. Davis, the indoor champion, won with a leap of 23-11½, a quarter-inch better than Shepard. Davis went on to win the 110 hurdles. Later, Jackson won the girls discus with a 148-4 toss that reportedly ranks No. 1 in the state.
Langley later won the boys 800 meters in 1 minute, 51.90 seconds. Harris won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, while Gray won the 100 and 200, with a mark of 11.86 in the 100 meters, just ahead of Harris.
Also, LSU football signee Kaleb Jackson edged J’Marcus Sewell in the 100 meters for the second straight meet, winning by three one-hundreths of a second.
“I thought the race was good, but I did not really meet my goal,” Langley said of his school record. “I did not get out as fast as I wanted to on that first lap. This was my last home meet and there were a lot of people here to cheer me and the team on."
Gray said that push from Harris was key to her 100 time.
"I was pleased with the 100, but I know I can do better in the 200 and I’ll be working for that next week,” she said.
Catholic’s steady performance was noted by coach Sean Brady.
“I love this time of year,” Brady said. “You see kids figure it out and step up. It continues next week.”