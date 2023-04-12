Multiple factors could have turned into negatives for the Catholic High baseball team. Coach Brad Bass said that fact is just as important as the Bears’ gaudy record.
“It does amaze me,” Bass said. “This team has all the things that can be signs of trouble. We have 10 college commitments, which is crazy. We've just got a top 10 national ranking ... also crazy.
“Everybody knows stories about talented teams where there is tension. Not this group. They come out and work every day. They play for each other. They accept the role they have and they have fun.”
Catholic (29-2) travels to Zachary (16-13) in District 4-5A action set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Zachary Youth Park. The game is part of a three-game set for the Bears and Broncos. Catholic and Zachary also played Central in three-game sets.
The trio played the other 4-5A squads — Liberty, Woodlawn and Scotlandville once in midweek games. Those three teams also played their own three-game series.
“The way it’s set up, the team that wins the three-game series gets credit for one district win,” Bass said. “I think the set-up has worked well for all the teams.”
Catholic, ranked seventh nationally by MaxPreps, has won 23 of its past 24 games going into its three-game series against Zachary.
The mix of talent and chemisty showed when the Bears finished 3-1 in a Georgia-based Perfect Game tournament in early March. It also was an attention-getter for Bass’ squad. Included in those games was a win over Parkview, Georgia, a team with a lofty national pedigree.
The Bears' last loss came to Mandeville on March 25.
Pitcher Alex Ainsworth (5-0), a Tulane commitment, gets the start against Zachary. Top hitters include Loyola commitment Prescott Marsh (.438), UL commitment Clayton Pourciau (.412) and Houston commitment Trip Dobson (.338).
Catholic and Zachary will meet the next two days at Catholic. Game time is set for 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Though Catholic won the Division I select title a year ago, Bass said his players know that is no guarantee for a repeat. The Bears are No. 1 in the latest LHSAA power ratings for Division I select teams. Traditional New Orleans powers Jesuit and Brother Martin are next, followed by select newcomer Alexandria Senior High.
“We have a mix of guys who are different ages who start for us,” Bass said. “I like the maturity and focus. That means so much late in the season.”
Other Thursday showdowns
University High (20-7) extended its winning streak to nine with a 3-1 victory over rival Parkview Baptist (25-6) on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium. The District 6-3A teams meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday at PBS.
Another key district showdown is in District 7-1A where Ascension Catholic (22-6) travels to play Ascension Christian (20-8) at 4 p.m.