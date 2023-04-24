Catholic High took a key step toward an LHSAA Division I golf title by winning a regional title for the first time in six years on Monday.
The Bears ran their season record to 66-1 with sophomore David Marsh leading the way. Marsh shot a 71 to lead all competitors at the Division I, Region 2 tournament held at the Beau Chene golf course in Mandeville.
“It has been a long time coming,” Catholic coach Chris Davis said. “To be honest, we did not play our best golf today. There was some wind and other factors, but they worked their way through it.
“The goal as a team was a score of 300 on this course, which is a not easy. So, to finish at 302 is good. … I’m pleased.”
Austin Manne (76) and Walter Anderson (77) carded the other top scores for the Bears in their 302 finish. Zachary’s Drew Silman also shot a 76 and qualifies for next week’s LHSAA state tourney as an individual. St. Paul’s (306), Mandeville (314) and Brother Martin (320) were the other team qualifiers.
Division II, Region 2
St. Charles Catholic won the team title with the low score of 308, finishing ahead of Holy Cross (315) and Brusly (351) at Grand Ridge Golf Club in Luling.
Dane Galiano of St. Charles had the low score of 73. Mason Comeaux carded an 82 to pace Brusly.
Division III, Region 2
Medalist Jay Mendenhall carded a 64 while leading nationally ranked Ascension Episcopal to a big win at The Island golf course in Plaquemine. AES had the low team score of 278, well ahead of The Dunham School (319).
Parkview Baptist qualified as the fourth-place finisher with a 333 score. Elliot Aucoin shot a 72 to lead Parkview.
University’s Cody Vaughn (73) and Mason Albert of Episcopal (79) also advanced to the LHSAA tournament next week as individuals.
Division IV, Region 2
Catholic-Pointe Coupee finished with a 361 score to place third in its regional held at Patterson’s Atchafalaya Golf Club. Episcopal School of Acadiana won with a 314.
Jackson Jewell led CHSPC with an 88 for the one-day tournament.
Tennis
St. Joseph’s Academy moved into position to win another Division I girls team title by scoring 11 points on the first day of the LHSAA tennis tournament in Monroe.
Mount Carmel is a close second with nine. Byrd is next with eight. Competition resumes Tuesday morning for Divisions I-II at UL-Monroe with semifinals and finals boys/girls action.
St.Paul’s leads the Division I boys scoring with 12 points, with Jesuit next at nine. Reigning champion Catholic scored five.
SJA’s Laura Caroline Holiday and Ella Mancuso advanced to the singles semifinals. Catholic's doubles team of Aidan Duffield and Christian St. Martin are in the semifinals.
Golf regional results
Division I, Region 2
Team scores: 1. Catholic, 302. 2. St. Paul’s, 306. 3. Madeville, 314. 4. Brother Martin, 320.
Medalists: 1. David Marsh, Catholic, 71. 2. Joshua Achord, St. Paul’s, 74. 2. Preston Paulk, Zachary, 74. 3. Nick Kelley, St. Paul’s, 75. 3. Dylan Mayeau, Brother Martin, 75
Division III, Region 2
Team scores: 1. Ascension Episcopal, 278. 2. Dunham, 319. 3. Isidore Newman, 321. 4. Parkview Baptist, 333.
Medalists: 1. Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal, 64. 2. Zach Belle, Ascension Episcopal, 69. 3. Meyer Schopp, Catholic-New Iberia, 70. 4. Ben Blanco, Ascension Episcopal, 72. 4. Elliot Aucoin, Parkview Baptist, 72
Division II, Region 2
Team scores: 1. St. Charles, 308. 2. Holy Cross, 315. 3. Brusly, 351. 4. Vanderbilt, 362
Medalists: 1. Dane Galiano, St. Charles, 73. 2. Jackson Monica, St. Charles, 75. 3. Preston Giroir, Holy Cross, 76. 3. Darin Yuratich, Haynes Academy, 76. 4. Brady St. Pierre, St. Charles, 77.