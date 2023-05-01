Carter Schmitt of Catholic High shot a 5-under-par 67 Monday to lead the field at the LHSAA’s Division I boys golf tourney.
Zachary’s Drew Silman is second with a 3-under 70 after the first round at Carencro’s The Farm d’Allie. Three competitors for defending champion C.E. Byrd shot 1-under 71s, putting the Yellow Jackets in first place with the low score of 289. St. Paul’s is next at 296. Catholic and Benton are tied for third at 302.
Schmitt shot a blistering 3-under on the front nine and followed that up with a 34 on the back nine.
The final round begins at 9 a.m. at The Farm. Byrd has won five of the past seven Division I titles.
In Division III, The Dunham School had the No. 3 golfer and sits in third place after one round at New Iberia’s Cane Row Golf Club.
Brooks Thornton shot a 3-over 75 to pace the Tigers with a 318 team score. Ascension Episcopal recorded the day’s top single-round score of 285.
Two other local golfers who shot a 75 also made their marks in different divisions. Brusly’s Mason Comeaux shot a 75 in the first round of the Division II tourney at The Wetlands in Lafayette. Patrick Cancienne of Ascension Catholic shot a 75 at Crowley’s Bayou Bend Country Club. Ascension Catholic is fourth in the team standings with a 324 score.
Knights in second
Episcopal is in second place by one stroke in the Division II girls team race after the first day at Les Vieux Chenes Country Club in Youngsville.
Defending champion Ursuline recorded a 158 and is 13 strokes ahead of the Knights. Sophia Macias of Episcopal shot a 5-over 77 and is in fourth place among the individuals.
Two-time reigning champion Morgan Guepet of St. Martin's leads the field with a 3-under 69 and her team is a stroke behind Episcopal.
Ascension Christian is fourth at 175. The Lions’ Peytan Flynn shot a 79 and is fifth place.
LHSAA golf tournaments
Boys
Division I
At The Farm D’Allie-Carencro
Par 72
Team scores: 1. C.E. Byrd, 289. 2. St. Paul’s, 296. 3. Benton, 302. 3. Catholic, 302. 5. Brother Martin, 316
Individual top 5: 1. Carter Schmitt, Catholic, 67. 2. Drew Silman, Zachary, 70. 3. Ethan Dial, C.E. Byrd, 71. 3. Nick Kelsey, St. Paul’s, 71. 3. Duke Bowen, C.E. Byrd, 71
Division II
At The Wetlands-Lafayette
Par 72
Team scores: 1. St. Louis, 288. 2. St. Thomas More, 300. 3. Teurlings, 305. 4. Holy Cross, 308. 5. St. Charles, 317
Individual top 5: 1. Ross Anderson, St. Louis, 70. 2. Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross, 71. 2. Collin Jones, Westlake, 71. 3. Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More, 72. 3. Ayden Fontenot, Teurlings, 72
Division III
At Cane Row Golf & Turf Club-New Iberia
Par 72
Team scores: 1. Ascension Episcopal, 285. 2. Loyola Prep, 306. 3. Dunham, 318. 4. Isidore Newman, 332. 5. Norte Dame, 343
Individual top 5: 1. Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal, 65
2. Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal, 66. 3. Brooks Thorton, Dunham, 75. 3. Jack Gilmer, Loyola Prep, 75. 5. Neil Phillips, Newman, 76
Division IV
At Bayou Bend Country Club
Par 70
Team scores: 1. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 304. 2. Ouachita Christian, 320. 3. Quitman, 323. 4. Ascension Catholic, 324. 4. Cedar Creek, 324.
Individual top 5: 1. Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal, 67. 2. Eli Walker, Quitman, 70. 2. Cole Haase, Riverside Academy, 70.
Girls
Division I
At Les Vieux Chenes
Par 74
Team scores: 1. Barbe, 156. 2. Sacred Heart, 179. 3. Northshore, 180. 4. Sam Houston, 186. 5. Captain Shreve, 191. 6. St. Joseph, 193
Individual top 5: 1. Jade Neves, Sacred Heart, 75. 2. Isabella Callaba, Barbe, 78. 2. Mattie Purgahn, Barbe, 78.
Division II
The Farm d’Allie
Par 72
Team scores: 1. Ursuline, 158. 2. Episcopal, 171. 3. St. Martin’s, 172. 4. Ascension Christian, 175. 5. Westlake, 210.
Individual top 5: 1. Morgan Guepet, St. Martin’s, 69. 2. Arianna Blagrove, Ursuline, 75. 2. Samantha Schultz, Christ Episcopal, 75.