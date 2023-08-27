Daniel Beale was practically born to be a Catholic High Bear. He was a ball boy on the sidelines as a youngster.
But a star quarterback? Beale could have been pegged for another position.
“My older brothers played here too,” Beale said. “Two were linemen and one was a tight end. I played running back in third and fourth grade at Our Lady of Mercy. I was a fullback.
“When I got to fifth grade my dad (Bryan) was the coach. We needed a quarterback who could throw the ball, so we worked on it in the driveway. I have played quarterback since then.”
Beale continues to break molds and exceed expectations. When injuries created an opening, he had the poise to step into the Catholic lineup for several games as a freshman.
Fast-forward two years and the UL commitment earned District 4-5A, All-Metro and LSWA Class 5A all-state honors ahead of several notable QBs, including three local stars now in the college ranks — LSU’s Rickie Collins, Eli Holstein of Alabama and Southern University’s Zae Teasett.
In 2021, Beale led Catholic to a Division I select title. He passed for 2,617 yards for 38 touchdowns. He completed 192 of 312 passes with just 10 interceptions for a semifinals squad.
Beale is a three-star prospect and is ranked among Louisiana's top 50 players in the class of 2024, according to 247sports. But it's a five-star work ethic is what sets the 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior apart, according to first-year Catholic High head coach Hudson Fuller.
“I’ve known Daniel from a very young age and it’s been incredible watching him grow,” Fuller said. “He was our ball boy when I was an assistant here. He was always gritty and competitive from a young age.
“So, seeing the success he’s had before I came back was no surprise. He just continues to get better. As a coach, when your best player is also your hardest worker, things come easy. His mechanics have always been great. When I look at film from last year I can see things he is doing better now.”
Beale takes accomplishments in stride and offers praise the way he distributes passes. He also enters his final high school season as Catholic’s all-time leader in virtually every passing category. He has 5,492 yards with 376 completions in 622 attempts with 66 TDs and a 61% completion rate.
“I never look at stats or think about them until maybe after a game,” Beale said. “With the team we had, we were doing what the defense allowed us to do every week. All the players on the offense made that possible.”
Another record-setter, receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., has moved on to LSU. Ever confident, Beale can tell you about each receiver and running back the Bears now have, noting their skills.
“We’ve been together throwing and catching since last season ended,” Beale noted. “We know what we’re good at.”
Running back Barry Remo offers a telling assessment of Beale.
“It’s like having a coach on the field … I’m blessed to be there next to him,” Remo said.