It is a different back to the future move for David Simoneaux Jr., who resigned as head football coach at Catholic High on Monday to become the head football coach/system athletic director at District 4-5A rival Central.
Offensive coordinator Zack Morris and defensive coordinator Devin Ducote also will move from Catholic to Central with Simoneaux, who is a former Central assistant. Morris is a former Central player and also was a Wildcat assistant.
“This is a bittersweet move for me. I’ve had such an awesome experience at Catholic. It’s an impressive place with so many wonderful people that have become family to me,” Simoneaux said. “I can’t thank the administration enough. They do a wonderful job of their commitment to excellence in every area and supports their faculty like none other.
“Our players are some of the finest young men I’ve ever been around. They gave us so many awesome victories over the course of two seasons and so many memories and relationships that will last a lifetime.
“In Central, I see an opportunity to go into a community-based school and build on the solid foundation that coach Sid (Edwards) has in place there. I spent five years of my career there as an (offensive coordinator) and strength coach and loved my time there. The opportunity to work with the blue-collar, hard-nosed kids and parents in that community is exciting.”
The 38-year-old Simoneaux spent two years as head football coach at Catholic, leading the Bears to a 23-3 record that included a Division I select title in 2021. The Bears finished 11-2 this fall and lost to eventual Division I select champion John Curtis in the semifinals.
“Catholic High School is grateful for David, Zack, and Devin and the two years they’ve given us,” Catholic athletic director Ben DiPalma said. “They were great leaders and models for our students. We are excited to move forward with this program and find the next great football coach for Catholic High School.”
Catholic principal Lisa Harvey added a prepared statement. “We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has set for the young men at Catholic High School. We wish him the best in his new endeavor,” Harvey said. “Now we look toward the future and our efforts to find a new leader to share in the work we do to advance the mission of our school — which is educating the young men in our care in a holistic environment of academic excellence according to Catholic tradition and the spirit of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.
"For 128 years, the ideals set forth by the brothers have shaped Catholic High School into the institution of excellence it is today. We look forward to finding the next individual to carry on the spirit of this important mission.”
Simoneaux, who was an assistant at Central from 2010-15, has a career record of 70-24 that included a successful stint at Catholic-Pointe Coupee. He led CHSPC to a Division IV runner-up finish in 2009.
“The Central Community School System is excited to announce that David Simoneaux will be the next head football coach and athletic director,” a prepared statement from Central superintendent Jason Fountain said. “Coach Simoneaux was an assistant at Central High School, and we are excited to welcome him home.
“Coach Simoneaux has a vision to create a world class football program at Central High School and for the Central Community School System. Thank you to Central High School principal, Brandon LaGroue, for his leadership in ensuring that coach Simoneaux would join the Central family. Welcome home, coach!”
Fountain said Simoneaux’s hiring does not alter the status of Brian Hargroder, who will continue as Central High’s on-site athletic director, or Michele LeBouef, who serves as head volleyball coach/assistant athletic director.
Meanwhile, Catholic administrators announced their search for a new head football coach. A news released stated interested applicants should email résumés and transcripts to DiPalma at bdipalma@catholichigh.org.