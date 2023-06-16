Call it delayed gratification for soccer standout Max Cavana.
The former Catholic High star is the Gatorade Louisiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2022-23. Gatorade announced the award in a press release Friday morning. He is the school’s first Gatorade soccer winner and the second straight Baton Rouge area player to win the award.
“I am very excited and happy to receive this award,” Cavana said. “I got (The Advocate’s) Star of Stars, but this is a good note to end on.
“This year was a whole new thing for me. The buddies I played club soccer with graduated after my junior year, so this was like a new start for the team. I had to step into a leadership role. It was something different and I learned and grew as a player by doing that.”
Cavana led the top-seeded Bears to the Division I quarterfinals in his senior season. As the winner of Louisiana’s award, Cavana is now eligible to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year award that will be announced in the weeks ahead.
The Bears’ season ended in February because soccer is a winter sport for the LHSAA. However, soccer is a spring sport for other states and Gatorade waits until all seasons are completed before announcing its awards.
Cavana joins recent Gatorade winners Charlie Garrison (2021-22, University Laboratory School), Jourdan Schumacher (2020-21, The Willow School), Zayne Zezulka (2019-20, Dutchtown High School), and Conner Walmsley (2018-19, St. Paul's School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior defensive center midfielder scored 14 goals and passed for five assists while leading the Bears (13-2-3). Cavana spearheaded a defense that allowed just six goals. He is a two-time Louisiana Soccer Coaches All-State Best XI selection.
“Max played in a deep, lying role for CHS and was the primary cog in Catholic’s well-oiled possession machine,” said Miller Hilliard, head coach of Denham Springs in a press release. “Cavana won just about everything through the middle and was physically imposing.”
Gatorade also factors in academics and community service when deciding its awards.
The co-owner of a lawn care business with about 30 clients, Cavana has volunteered locally with Habitat for Humanity. Also a member of his school’s Student Council, he has also donated his time as a youth swim and volleyball coach. Cavana has maintained a weighted 4.08 GPA in the classroom.