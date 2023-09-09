The team champions were predictable. Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy were again winners at Episcopal’s 44th Round Table Run held Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Individual champions Catalina Reichard of Mt. Carmel and Matthew Maynard of Catholic High offered the best footnotes of the day.
Though their races were different, both runners illustrated has patience is a significant cross-country virtue.
Maynard and teammate David Lemann bided their time for more than half of the race. When he hit the third mile, Maynard kicked it into high gear and ran away from the pack to post a winning three-mile time of 15 minutes, 33.74 seconds, ahead of Dutchtown’s Mason Heffernan and Lemann.
“With it only being like 75 degrees today … Oh, my God it made all the difference,” Maynard said. “For the first two miles me and my teammate David (Lemann) were just chilling. We worked through the crowd and made sure we did not surge too much.
“I took the lead with a mile to go. I felt pretty good at that point and I wanted to push it. I am most pleased with the second mile. The first one is always the fast. You have to pace yourself.”
Reichard is known for ability to kick past the rest of the field in any given three-mile race. And she did it again Saturday, making up a huge lead built by SJA’s Grace Rennhoff to finish in 17:43.96. Rennhoff was next and led to trio of Redstickers who place in the top four. Elise Brown was third and Michelle Daigle fourth to help St. Joseph’s finish with a low score of 28 points, ahead of Mt. Carmel (109) and E.D. White (141).
“For a lot of the race I knew she (Rennhoff) established a big gap against me. I thought, ‘I don’t know I can close it.’ But I decided to be patient with myself and move up when I needed to. Being able to stay with that mentally is what I am most proud of.
“I started really speeding up with 700 meters left. And I really had to work because she had that lead. It was good racing. Highland is a great course … the footing is amazing and the hill really give you momentum. I think it’s the best course.”
Maynard and Catholic won for the second time in as many weeks at Highland. Last week the Bears swept the St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Invitational. The Bears had 90 points, followed by Dutchtown (131) and Central Lafourche (153).