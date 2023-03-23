Central scored a run in the first inning and played solid defense throughout to claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over St. Joseph's Academy in District 4-5A softball action Thursday.
Central's Reese Prestridge drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Central freshman centerfielder Lexie Guercio hit an infield single with an outstanding run to first base to move Prestridge to third. The Wildcats' Julie Stevens hit a deep sacrifice to center to score Prestridge.
SJA pitcher Ana Grace Garcia got out of the jam with two strikeouts to end the inning, but the Redstickers never managed to tie the game.
Central (15-5) improves to 2-0 in 4-5A after the win in the game played at Traction Sports. St. Joseph's Academy drops to 12-6 and 1-1.
"Lexie Guercio hit a ground ball to third and she beat the throw," Central coach Michelle Efferson said. "We were hoping to punch a run across in the first inning. Julie Stevens has been strong for us at the plate all year and did a good job on the sacrifice. Our defense was good and this game was really a pitching battle."
Senior pitcher Cailyn Heyl (10-4) tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts for Central. Garcia (12-6) allowed four hits and had seven strikeouts for SJA.
"Cailyn Heyl does a good job of painting the corners and is super competitive," Efferson said.
"Central's pitcher did a good job of hitting the lower corners and keeping us off balance," SJA coach Amanda Henley said. "It just wasn't our day at the plate. But I was really proud of the girls.
"They played hard the entire game. Our defense was good, I see our potential. This is how we should play against everybody. A competitive game like this will help us. Central is a very good team."
SJA sophomore third baseman Cece Bookman made several strong throws to first for key outs, and leftfielder Avery Parks made a running catch in the top of the seventh that saved further damage.
"Avery Parks does a good job in leftfield for us," Henley said. "She reads the ball very well coming off the bat. That was a difficult catch in the seventh."
Central stranded five base runners in the game and SJA four. The best chance to score for the Redstickers came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cinclaire Simpson and Parks drew walks. With two outs, Bookman battled through 10 pitches before striking out swinging.
"Overall we did well against a very good St. Joseph's team," Efferson said. "We're a loose team and the girls have fun. I'm pleased with their effort."
Ava Nehring, Heyl and Anna Claire Reily were the other Central players who singled.