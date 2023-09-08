When LSU commitment Joel Rogers threw a 4-yard touchdown pass with 3:02 left in the first half, it looked like the game might go down to the wire.
But then Damon Blocker broke loose on Central’s next scrimmage play, scoring on a 76-yard TD run. Less than a minute later, Jackson Firmin tossed a 10-yard TD pass to tight end Adyn Wilkinson.
From there, it was all Central. The Wildcats led 23-9 at the half on the way to a 41-9 nondistrict victory over West Feliciana on Friday night.
“I gotta give it to my line on that one,” Blocker said. “They opened up a big hole and when I got in the open, all I saw was one guy and a lot of green.”
Blocker and Firmin led the way. Blocker ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns for Central (1-1). He also caught a TD pass from Firmin, who finished 14-of-19 passing for 170 yards and three TDs.
Rogers was on the run from Central defenders all night for the Saints (1-1). He rushed for 35 yards and passed for 119, including the TD to Adla Washington, who had five catches for 85 yards. The Central defense held West Feliciana to 25 yards rushing.
“Everybody wants to win," Rogers said. "But you grow up learning from both sides of it. I’ve matured and learned to take the lessons like this that make us humble.”
Defensive back Blayson Stokan blocked a punt and also had an interception to help power the Central defense.
“We were still trying to figure out who we are tonight,” Central coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “I sure hope we did. I think this was a huge turning point for us.
“I think you saw that shift in momentum and the physicality. We need to build on that.”
The Wildcats scored on their first possession. An 80-yard drive ended with Firmin tossing a 9-yard TD pass to Blocker that made it 7-0 with 5:06 to go in the first quarter.
West Feliciana got on the scoreboard with a 32-yard field goal by Wesley Little in the second quarter. An interception and 56-yard Rogers to Washington pass play set up the Saints’ lone TD.
Then Blocker’s 76-yard run with 2:36 remaining in the half gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 15-9. Central got the ball one last time at the West Feliciana 39, and the Wildcats marched down the field and scored again.
Two more TDs and a safety followed as the Wildcats added to their lead in the second half.
“Obviously, we’ve got to get out of our own way … too many miscues,” West Feliciana coach Devin Ducote said. “We’ve got to learn how to not lose before we can win, and that starts with me.”