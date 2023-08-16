It was tough for Chad Elzy Jr. to patiently watch teammates play varsity games two years ago. The freshman had always played every snap.
“It was hard watching and not being able to help my teammates,” Elzy said. “My varsity games were our JV games. So, I looked forward to those every week.”
Fast-forward and Elzy, now a junior, will be a driving force for a revamped Ascension Catholic team that looks to win a fifth straight District 8-1A title.
“If we are going to make another run, he (Elzy) will be huge part of any success we have,” Ascension Catholic coach Chris Sanders said. “Chad was first-team all-district on both sides of the ball for us last season and he was an important piece to our run game. He is fine young man who is fiercely competitive.”
Yes, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Elzy hit the ground running as a sophomore. The Bulldogs finished 11-3 last season and advanced to the Division IV select semifinals before losing to eventual champion Ouachita Christian.
Though older teammates typically played leading roles, Elzy’s fingerprints were all over ACHS’ blueprint for success. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry at running back, scored nine rushing touchdowns and had two receiving TDs.
Elzy finished with 820 all-purpose yards and 13 TDs. On defense, He played cornerback and made 42 tackles, broke up seven passes, along with four interceptions.
“Last season is in the rear-view mirror … we had a great group of seniors leading us,” Elzy said. “Losing in the playoffs showed me that the top ‘dogs’ lose sometimes, but we plan to come back stronger and play with a chip on our shoulder.”
Coach Marc Brown of rival White Castle watched Elzy’s breakout season unfold and expects more of the same this season.
“Chad Elzy is such a dynamic player, you really can’t stop him,” Brown said. “Ascension Catholic graduated a great senior class, but they don’t rebuild, they reload. Everyone else in 8-1A in trying to knock them off.”
There are key changes around Elzy. Jake Landry takes over for Bryce Leonard at quarterback after playing wide receiver last season. Leonard passed for nearly 3,000 yards a year ago.
With 290-pound tackle Travis Cedotal leading a group of four returning offensive linemen, Elzy and a group of running backs look to put the ground game in the spotlight.
“We have good running backs like Demarcus Gant, Joshua Barber and Gavin Gregoire along with our offensive line that is big and strong,” Elzy said. “Our receivers are good. They block on the edges and our QB will get the ball to the playmakers. Coach Sanders and the staff know how to scheme against defenses.”
ACHS won’t be the only 8-1A Bulldogs with a new quarterback under center. Freshman Jayvon Woods takes over for White Castle, a move that returns Shadrack Allen to his natural role as a receiver. WCHS is again expected to be the top 8-1A challenger.
Wonder if there is anything else Elzy can do? Well, he also earned first-team all-district honors in basketball after averaging 16 points a game last year. For now, the focus is football.
“We anticipate his numbers increasing with the number of touches that Chad will get,” Sanders noted.