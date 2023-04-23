A checklist might be helpful for anyone trying to keep up with Baton Rouge area high school sports this week.
Yes, the LHSAA softball tournament begins Friday and champions will be crowned in Sulphur. Baseball playoffs continue too.
But there is much more — starting with the LHSAA’s state tennis tournament that begins Monday at UL-Monroe and other courts in the Monroe area. Regional track and field and golf also are set for sites all around the state this week.
Here is a breakdown:
LHSAA tennis
Two local reigning champions, St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic, headline the group of local competitors competing for titles in Division I-II on Monday and Tuesday in Monroe. Division III-IV compete Thursday and Friday.
Catholic won its fifth straight Division I boys title a year ago, while the Redstickers were the Division I girls champions. Region 2 singles champion Ella Mancuso, the singles runner-up a year ago, returns to help lead the Redstickers.
Doubles has long been a key part of Catholic’s winning formula and it will be again. Reigning champions Aidan Duffield and Christian St. James return to lead the Bears, who had three of the top four doubles teams in Region 2.
Others to watch are Walker’s Seth LeBlanc and Morgan Duncan who were the Region 3 singles champions. Walker had the top girls doubles team of Aubrey Olivier and Tamara Fonseca. In Division II, Cara Delacruz of St. Michael was a regional singles runner-up.
Others to watch later in the week include Division III girls singles champion Mary Longmire of University and two singles runners-up — Jacob Jones of Episcopal and U-High’s Zoe Stein. Parkview’s Avery Morris and Tori Baudry were girls doubles champions, while U-High’s Duke Stein and Noah Beamon won the boys double title.
In Division IV, Ascension Catholic’s Brenan Pierce was a singles runner-up. The Bulldogs had three of the top four singles finishers.
Regional golf
Metro champions Sophia Macias of Episcopal and Logan Jensen of Live Oak lead a large group of golfers headed to regional tourneys this week.
Metro boys champion Catholic High plays in the Division I, Region 2 tourney set to start at 8 a.m. Monday at Beau Chene Country Club in Mandeville. The Bears’ Walter Anderson is part of the lead group that tees off at 8 a.m.
Girls metro champion Ascension Christian and all other local girls golfers compete at one regional site Tuesday — BREC’s Beaver Creek Golf Course. Tee times start at 8:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, tee times for the Division III, Region 2 boys tourney begin at 10 a.m. Monday at The Island in Plaquemine. Austin Ray of Episcopal and The Dunham School’s Brooks Thornton are in the first group to tee off.
Regional track
Only two regional meets will be held locally this week. Family Christian hosts the Class C, Region 3 meet Monday at Northeast with field events set for 1 p.m. Catholic High is the site of the Class 5A, Region 2 meet Thursday. Field events begin at 1:30 p.m.
Other local competitors head west — Class 4A, Region 2 at Cecilia (Thursday, 1 p.m. field), Class 3A, Region 2 at UL (Wednesday, noon field events), Class 2A, Region 2 at UL (Tuesday. 1:30 p.m. field events), Class 1A, Region 2, at New Iberia Senior High (Tuesday, 1 p.m. field events) and Class B, Region 3 at McNeese (Monday, noon field events).