Catholic catcher Clayton Pourciau

 Provided photo

Player of the Year

Clayton Pourciau, Catholic

Pourciau was an ironman, a four-year starter behind the plate — and so much more.

After claiming MVP honors in District 4-5A as a senior, the UL signee is also the Player of the Year on the Class 5A/4A All-Metro squad for 2023.

“He was there behind the plate game-after-game which is not easy to do, especially on the 5A level,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “He got better every year in all phases of his game and was a leader for our team. He set the tone.

“As a catcher, he has all the tools. He has is smart, has a good arm and knows how to handle pitchers. I can’t wait to see what he does in the future.

Pourciau helped lead the Bears to a national ranking in multiple polls, a No. 1 playoff seed among the LHSAA’s Division I select teams and a 36-3 record. Catholic advanced to the LHSAA semifinals in May. Pourciau also was a driving force for the 2022 Catholic team that won the Division I select title. Over four seasons, he missed just two games.

As a senior, Pourciau batted .402 with a .487 on-base percentage 13 doubles, two home runs and 29 RBIs. Behind the plate, he managed a diverse and talented pitching staff. The Bears did not lose a District 4-5A game.

Coach of the Year

Brad Bass, Catholic

The Bears were again one of Louisiana’s top teams in Class 5A, making Bass Coach of the Year on the 5A/4A All-Metro team. Catholic leaped into national rankings in more than one poll after wins over two nationally ranked teams from Georgia in an early-season tournament. From there, the Bears went on to finish 36-3.

Catholic was the top seed among Division I select teams and advanced to the semifinals at the LHSAA tourney in Sulphur. Bass and the Bears carried a 16-game winning streak into the LHSAA tournament.

Marshall Louque, Lutcher

Pitcher 8-1

Alex Ainsworth, Catholic

Pitcher 7-0

Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak

Pitcher 4-0

William Schmidt, Catholic

Pitcher 5-1-1

Lane Lusk, Live Oak

Infield .472

Drew Daigle, Brusly

Infield .470

Matthew Keller, Zachary

Infield .356

Brock Davis, Live Oak

Infield .430

Wyatt Ford, St. Amant

Outfield .356

Luke Babin, Lutcher

Outfield .413

Cooper Burch, Central

Outfield .313

Trip Dobson, Catholic

Utility .370

Grayden Harris, Central

Utility 8-2

Dallis Moran, St. Amant

Utility 5-3/2.52 ERA

Casey McCoy, Dutchtown

Utility .333

Neal Rachal, West Feliciana

Utility 10-5