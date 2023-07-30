Player of the Year
Clayton Pourciau, Catholic
Pourciau was an ironman, a four-year starter behind the plate — and so much more.
After claiming MVP honors in District 4-5A as a senior, the UL signee is also the Player of the Year on the Class 5A/4A All-Metro squad for 2023.
“He was there behind the plate game-after-game which is not easy to do, especially on the 5A level,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “He got better every year in all phases of his game and was a leader for our team. He set the tone.
“As a catcher, he has all the tools. He has is smart, has a good arm and knows how to handle pitchers. I can’t wait to see what he does in the future.
Pourciau helped lead the Bears to a national ranking in multiple polls, a No. 1 playoff seed among the LHSAA’s Division I select teams and a 36-3 record. Catholic advanced to the LHSAA semifinals in May. Pourciau also was a driving force for the 2022 Catholic team that won the Division I select title. Over four seasons, he missed just two games.
As a senior, Pourciau batted .402 with a .487 on-base percentage 13 doubles, two home runs and 29 RBIs. Behind the plate, he managed a diverse and talented pitching staff. The Bears did not lose a District 4-5A game.
Coach of the Year
Brad Bass, Catholic
The Bears were again one of Louisiana’s top teams in Class 5A, making Bass Coach of the Year on the 5A/4A All-Metro team. Catholic leaped into national rankings in more than one poll after wins over two nationally ranked teams from Georgia in an early-season tournament. From there, the Bears went on to finish 36-3.
Catholic was the top seed among Division I select teams and advanced to the semifinals at the LHSAA tourney in Sulphur. Bass and the Bears carried a 16-game winning streak into the LHSAA tournament.
Marshall Louque, Lutcher
Pitcher 8-1
Alex Ainsworth, Catholic
Pitcher 7-0
Sawyer Pruitt, Live Oak
Pitcher 4-0
William Schmidt, Catholic
Pitcher 5-1-1
Lane Lusk, Live Oak
Infield .472
Drew Daigle, Brusly
Infield .470
Matthew Keller, Zachary
Infield .356
Brock Davis, Live Oak
Infield .430
Wyatt Ford, St. Amant
Outfield .356
Luke Babin, Lutcher
Outfield .413
Cooper Burch, Central
Outfield .313
Trip Dobson, Catholic
Utility .370
Grayden Harris, Central
Utility 8-2
Dallis Moran, St. Amant
Utility 5-3/2.52 ERA
Casey McCoy, Dutchtown
Utility .333
Neal Rachal, West Feliciana
Utility 10-5