Class 5A/4A
1, Zachary (2-0): The Broncos were solid in a 17-7 win over St. Augustine after an open date. What stood out most was the defense’s ability to shut down the Purple Knights after an early touchdown.
2, Catholic (1-2): A two-game losing streak and Class 4A No. 1 St. Thomas More looming on the horizon for Friday night? Does not sound like a great combination. We will see how the Bears react to parameters they seldom see.
3, Dutchtown (3-0): Without a doubt, this is a great start for the Griffins. But there is still much to learn about this team before District 5-5A play begins in a couple of weeks.
4, Lutcher (1-1): After an open date, the 4A Bulldogs face Vandebilt Catholic in a District 7-4A opener. The defense is solid and we’ll all be looking to see how the offense has progressed.
5, Walker (2-1): Beating Mandeville last week was significant for the Wildcats, who are closer to be 3-0 than many people realize. This team should also make District 5-5A play instriguing.
6, St. Amant (3-0): The Gators got a gut-check in the form of a close game last week with John F. Kennedy. St. Amant is also part of that 5-5A mix that should be fun to watch.
7, Plaquemine (2-1): After losing Week 1, the Green Devils of first-year coach Donald Williams righted the ship with big wins to open their District 6-4A schedule. Unbeaten Istrouma is an intriguing foe this week.
8, St. Michael (3-0): Yep, the Warriors of 6-4A have been impressive too ... but there are more crucial tests, especially those in district in the weeks ahead.
9, Central (2-1): It looks like the Wildcats have settled on an identity and its one that has generated two very impressive victories in a row.
10, West Feliciana (2-1): A Week 2 loss to Central could have knocked the Saints off kilter. Instead, they bounced back with a pivotal road win over McKinley in 6-4A play last week.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, East Ascension, Istrouma, Live Oak, McKinley.
Class 3A and below
1, University (2-1): That 31-30 win over Class 5A Catholic did not come easy Friday night. The confidence gained and lessons learned should serve the Cubs well in the weeks ahead.
2, St. James (2-1): Like U-High, the Wildcats’ lone loss was to a talented 5A school. Even with a number of new faces in the starting lineup, St. James continues to impress.
3, Madison Prep (2-1): Ditto much of what is said about St. James here. The Chargers have done a good job integrating new starters and assistant coaches into their system. How they fare against Parkview in a 6-3A opener is something plenty of people will be watching.
4, Southern Lab (1-1): After an open date, the Kittens meet another 1A power in Opelousas Catholic (1-2) that is better than its record indicates. Plenty of athleticism to watch at A.W. Mumford Stadium Thursday.
5, Parkview Baptist (2-1): The Eagles face their toughest challenge to date in Madison Prep. This game is the most significant District 6-3A opener.
6, Dunham (2-1): The 2A Tigers travel to Donaldsonville to play 1A power Ascension Catholic in a Thursday game that should be beneficial for both teams.
7, Episcopal (2-1): Steady play and a traditionally solid running game has netted the 2A Knights two straight wins after a Week 1 loss to 4A St. Michael.
8, Port Allen (2-0-1): Another team of note with a two-game winning streak. Don’t be surprised if the Pelicans makw some waves in 6-3A. Thursday’s game with Episcopal should test both teams.
9, Ascension Catholic (3-0): So far, things have been very good for the 1A Bulldogs. The emphasis on the run game to complement an experienced offensive line has been a winner.
10, White Castle (3-0): Three games and three impressive wins for WCHS, which looks to close the gap on Ascension Catholic in District 8-1A.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Donaldsonville, East Feliciana, Slaughter Community Charter.