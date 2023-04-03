BR.woodlawntrack.032423 01 mw.JPG

Woodlawn’s Tramon Douglas II (5) and J'Marcus Sewell (4) lead the final heat of the boys 100 meter dash at the Woodlawn Invitational track meet at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Sewell won with a time of 10.79 seconds.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Boys

Track events

100 meters: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn 10.70. 2, Jaden Bardales, Walker, 10.72. 3, Kaleb Johnson, Liberty, 10.73.

200: 1, Jacob Phillips, University, 21.45. 2, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.86. 3, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 21.89.

400: 1, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 48.66. 2, Ferzell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 48.76. 3, Jacob Phillips, University, 49.00.

800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:53.37. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:56.95. 3, Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 1:58.71.

1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:25.45. 2, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:27.60. 3, John Hall Hayes, University, 4:30.46.

3,200: 1, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 9:46.51. 2, Blayton Bernard, University, 9:49.92. 3, Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 9:56.30.

110 hurdles: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 13.99. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.45. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 14.45.

300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 37.97. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35. 3, James Archer, Catholic High, 38.39.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Woodlawn, 41.84. 2, Catholic High, 42.64. 3, Walker, 42.65.

4x200 relay: 1, Catholic High, 1:28.28. 2, East Ascension, 1:28.31. 3, Woodlawn, 1:28.38.

4x400 relay: 1, Catholic High, 3:16.42. 2, Scotlandville, 3:22.91. 3, Zachary, 3:22.34

4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High, 7:53.79. 2, Zachary, 8:02.17. 3, St. Amant, 8:08.90.

Field events

Discus: 1, Isaac Garba, Silliman, 149-9. 2, Jeremiah Jackson, West Feliciana, 142-2. 3, Preston Pontiff, Episcopal, 141-2.

High jump: 1, Aries Lewis, Port Allen, 6-4. 2, Cayden Jones, Catholic High, 6-4. 3, Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 6-4.

Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 190-9. 2, William Howard, Catholic High, 183-1, 3, John Michot, St. Amant, 166-2.

Long jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-7. 2, DaShawn McBride, Denham Springs, 23-2. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 23-0.

Pole vault: William Ribes, Episcopal, 13-1. 2, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-0. 3, Will Price, Live Oak, 13-0.

Shot put: 1, Joshua Jackson, Catholic High, 54-1. 2, Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 53-4.25. 3, Lamar Brown, University, 52-7.

Triple jump: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 45-5. 2, Montrell Morris, Zachary, 45-2. 3, Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 44-8.

Girls

Track events

100 meters: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.74. 2, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 11.88. 3, Blair Johnson, Zachary, 12.06.

200: 1, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 24.76. Justine Whyte, Brusly, 25.06. 3, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 25.16

400: 1, Aaryana Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 57.27. 2, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 58.37. 3, Anaece Scott, Walker, 58.38.

800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:13.67. 2, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 2:19.02. 3, Sylvia White, Live Oak, 2:20.60.

1,600: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 5:01.95. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:11.21. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 5:15.60.

3,200: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 11:13.26. 2, Grace Renhoff, SJA, 11:30.68. 3, Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 11:37.49.

100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.18. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 15.36. 3, Isabella Lalonde, SJA, 16.08.

300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.22. 2, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 46.27. 3, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 45.92

4x100-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville, 46.58. 2, Zachary, 47.12. 3, SJA, 47.57.

4x200 relay: 1, Zachary, 1:38.82. 2, Scotlandville, 1:39.08. 3, SJA, 1:41.51

4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:47.92.41. 2, SJA, 4:00.89. 3, Zachary, 4:08.05.31.

4x800 relay: 1, SJA, 9:44.04. 2, Episcopal, 10:03.03. 3, Zachary, 10:36.22.

Field events

Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 145-08. 2, Ambria Langley, 142-11. 3, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 135-0.

High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-8. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-5. 3, Trinity Harris, Walker, 5-2. 3, Kennedy Papillion, SJA, 5-2.

Javelin: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 139-2. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 124-1. 3, Aubrey Holt, Albany, 111-7.

Long jump: 1, Tristan Harris, West Feliciana, 18-2. 2, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 17-11.25. 3, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 17-10.

Pole vault: 1, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-0. 2, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-6. 3, Caitlyn Morgan, Walker, 10-6.

Shot put: 1, Lyndsey Darensbourg, SJA, 42-9. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 42-8. 2, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 41-5.75.

Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-4. 2, Jordan Taylor, Denham Springs, 37-9. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 37-3.5.