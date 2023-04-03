Boys
Track events
100 meters: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn 10.70. 2, Jaden Bardales, Walker, 10.72. 3, Kaleb Johnson, Liberty, 10.73.
200: 1, Jacob Phillips, University, 21.45. 2, J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.86. 3, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 21.89.
400: 1, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 48.66. 2, Ferzell Shepherd, Scotlandville, 48.76. 3, Jacob Phillips, University, 49.00.
800: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:53.37. 2, Winston Decuir, Catholic High, 1:56.95. 3, Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 1:58.71.
1,600: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:25.45. 2, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:27.60. 3, John Hall Hayes, University, 4:30.46.
3,200: 1, Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 9:46.51. 2, Blayton Bernard, University, 9:49.92. 3, Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 9:56.30.
110 hurdles: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 13.99. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 14.45. 3, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 14.45.
300 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 37.97. 2, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 38.35. 3, James Archer, Catholic High, 38.39.
4x100-meter relay: 1, Woodlawn, 41.84. 2, Catholic High, 42.64. 3, Walker, 42.65.
4x200 relay: 1, Catholic High, 1:28.28. 2, East Ascension, 1:28.31. 3, Woodlawn, 1:28.38.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic High, 3:16.42. 2, Scotlandville, 3:22.91. 3, Zachary, 3:22.34
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic High, 7:53.79. 2, Zachary, 8:02.17. 3, St. Amant, 8:08.90.
Field events
Discus: 1, Isaac Garba, Silliman, 149-9. 2, Jeremiah Jackson, West Feliciana, 142-2. 3, Preston Pontiff, Episcopal, 141-2.
High jump: 1, Aries Lewis, Port Allen, 6-4. 2, Cayden Jones, Catholic High, 6-4. 3, Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 6-4.
Javelin: 1, Paul Catalanatto, Catholic High, 190-9. 2, William Howard, Catholic High, 183-1, 3, John Michot, St. Amant, 166-2.
Long jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-7. 2, DaShawn McBride, Denham Springs, 23-2. 3, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 23-0.
Pole vault: William Ribes, Episcopal, 13-1. 2, Justin Perault, Denham Springs, 13-0. 3, Will Price, Live Oak, 13-0.
Shot put: 1, Joshua Jackson, Catholic High, 54-1. 2, Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 53-4.25. 3, Lamar Brown, University, 52-7.
Triple jump: 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 45-5. 2, Montrell Morris, Zachary, 45-2. 3, Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 44-8.
Girls
Track events
100 meters: 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.74. 2, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 11.88. 3, Blair Johnson, Zachary, 12.06.
200: 1, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 24.76. Justine Whyte, Brusly, 25.06. 3, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 25.16
400: 1, Aaryana Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 57.27. 2, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 58.37. 3, Anaece Scott, Walker, 58.38.
800: 1, Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:13.67. 2, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 2:19.02. 3, Sylvia White, Live Oak, 2:20.60.
1,600: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 5:01.95. 2, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:11.21. 3, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 5:15.60.
3,200: 1, Elise Brown, SJA, 11:13.26. 2, Grace Renhoff, SJA, 11:30.68. 3, Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 11:37.49.
100 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.18. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 15.36. 3, Isabella Lalonde, SJA, 16.08.
300 hurdles: 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.22. 2, Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 46.27. 3, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 45.92
4x100-meter relay: 1, Scotlandville, 46.58. 2, Zachary, 47.12. 3, SJA, 47.57.
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary, 1:38.82. 2, Scotlandville, 1:39.08. 3, SJA, 1:41.51
4x400 relay: 1, Scotlandville 3:47.92.41. 2, SJA, 4:00.89. 3, Zachary, 4:08.05.31.
4x800 relay: 1, SJA, 9:44.04. 2, Episcopal, 10:03.03. 3, Zachary, 10:36.22.
Field events
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 145-08. 2, Ambria Langley, 142-11. 3, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 135-0.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-8. 2, Riley Wilson, SJA, 5-5. 3, Trinity Harris, Walker, 5-2. 3, Kennedy Papillion, SJA, 5-2.
Javelin: 1, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 139-2. 3, McKinley Harris, Denham Springs, 124-1. 3, Aubrey Holt, Albany, 111-7.
Long jump: 1, Tristan Harris, West Feliciana, 18-2. 2, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 17-11.25. 3, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 17-10.
Pole vault: 1, Rachel Kerr, SJA, 11-0. 2, Grace Ross, Walker, 10-6. 3, Caitlyn Morgan, Walker, 10-6.
Shot put: 1, Lyndsey Darensbourg, SJA, 42-9. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 42-8. 2, Kirsten McGirt, East Ascension, 41-5.75.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, SJA, 38-4. 2, Jordan Taylor, Denham Springs, 37-9. 3, Sincere Wilson, Scotlandville, 37-3.5.