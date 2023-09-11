stock volleyball
STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Cross country

Boys polls

Large School Rankings

Points

1. Jesuit 100

2. Brother Martin 90

3. Catholic BR 75

4. Parkway 61

5. Dutchtown 57

6. Central Lafourche 52

7. Zachary 38

8. Teurlings Catholic 25

9. Ruston 24

10. Central-BR 16

Others receiving votes: Hahnville, David Thibodaux

Small School Rankings

Points

1. Parkview Baptist (2) 90

2. Newman 84

3. E.D. White (2) 73

4. Episcopal BR (6) 70

5. Country Day 55

6. Episcopal of Acadiana 51

7. Cedar Creek 42

8. ARCA 18

9. John Curtis 11

10. Choudrant 10

Others receiving votes: University, Westminster, Christ Episcopal, Ascension Catholic, Sterlington, D’Arbonne Woods, Loyola, Erath, St. Michael.

Girls polls

Large school rankings

Points

1. St. Joseph’s (10) 100

2. Mt. Carmel 90

3. Vanderbilt Catholic 75

4. Ruston 71

5. St. Thomas More 66

6. Parkway 52

7. C.E. Byrd 36

8. Dutchtown 22

9. Teurlings Catholic 14

10. Dominican 13

Others receiving votes: Baton Rouge, Zachary, Alexandria, Lafayette

Small School Rankings

Points

1. E.D. White (7) 90

2. ARCA (2) 73

3. Episcopal BR 69

4. Newman 68

5. Ascension Episcopal 67

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 42

7. St. Michael 35

8. Cedar Creek 27

9. Country Day 24

10. Central Private 12

Others receiving votes: Hannan, McGehee, St. Martin’s, Sterlington, Episcopal of Acadiana, Christ Episcopal

Volleyball

Central Private 3, Ascension Christian 0

Central Private 25 25 29

Ascension Christian 12 18 27

Team leaders: CENTRAL PRIVATE: Kaylee Sharpe 5 kills, 6 blocks, 13 assists, Sarah Magliolo 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 11 digs, Addyson Sides 10 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 19 digs

Liberty 3, Southern Lab 1

Southern Lab 18 25 24 22

Liberty 25 23 26 25

Ponchatoula 3, Woodlawn 0

Ponchatoula 25 25 25

Woodlawn 15 21 18

Team leaders: WOODLAWN: Branderia Graham (7 kills, block), Lacey Sierra (7 kills, dig), Kelis Connley (kill, 16 assists, 7 digs)

Team records: Ponchatoula 6-4; Woodlawn 2-2

Dutchtown 3, Lutcher 1

Lutcher 25 17 11 17

Dutchtown 23 25 25 25

Team leaders: DUTCHTOWN: Riley Wall 3 aces, 13 digs, Brennan Coe 10 kills, 15 digs, Cadie Kusy 11 kills

Team records: Dutchtown 7-2, Lutcher 5-6