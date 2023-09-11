Cross country
Boys polls
Large School Rankings
Points
1. Jesuit 100
2. Brother Martin 90
3. Catholic BR 75
4. Parkway 61
5. Dutchtown 57
6. Central Lafourche 52
7. Zachary 38
8. Teurlings Catholic 25
9. Ruston 24
10. Central-BR 16
Others receiving votes: Hahnville, David Thibodaux
Small School Rankings
Points
1. Parkview Baptist (2) 90
2. Newman 84
3. E.D. White (2) 73
4. Episcopal BR (6) 70
5. Country Day 55
6. Episcopal of Acadiana 51
7. Cedar Creek 42
8. ARCA 18
9. John Curtis 11
10. Choudrant 10
Others receiving votes: University, Westminster, Christ Episcopal, Ascension Catholic, Sterlington, D’Arbonne Woods, Loyola, Erath, St. Michael.
Girls polls
Large school rankings
Points
1. St. Joseph’s (10) 100
2. Mt. Carmel 90
3. Vanderbilt Catholic 75
4. Ruston 71
5. St. Thomas More 66
6. Parkway 52
7. C.E. Byrd 36
8. Dutchtown 22
9. Teurlings Catholic 14
10. Dominican 13
Others receiving votes: Baton Rouge, Zachary, Alexandria, Lafayette
Small School Rankings
Points
1. E.D. White (7) 90
2. ARCA (2) 73
3. Episcopal BR 69
4. Newman 68
5. Ascension Episcopal 67
6. St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 42
7. St. Michael 35
8. Cedar Creek 27
9. Country Day 24
10. Central Private 12
Others receiving votes: Hannan, McGehee, St. Martin’s, Sterlington, Episcopal of Acadiana, Christ Episcopal
Volleyball
Central Private 3, Ascension Christian 0
Central Private 25 25 29
Ascension Christian 12 18 27
Team leaders: CENTRAL PRIVATE: Kaylee Sharpe 5 kills, 6 blocks, 13 assists, Sarah Magliolo 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 11 digs, Addyson Sides 10 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 19 digs
Liberty 3, Southern Lab 1
Southern Lab 18 25 24 22
Liberty 25 23 26 25
Ponchatoula 3, Woodlawn 0
Ponchatoula 25 25 25
Woodlawn 15 21 18
Team leaders: WOODLAWN: Branderia Graham (7 kills, block), Lacey Sierra (7 kills, dig), Kelis Connley (kill, 16 assists, 7 digs)
Team records: Ponchatoula 6-4; Woodlawn 2-2
Dutchtown 3, Lutcher 1
Lutcher 25 17 11 17
Dutchtown 23 25 25 25
Team leaders: DUTCHTOWN: Riley Wall 3 aces, 13 digs, Brennan Coe 10 kills, 15 digs, Cadie Kusy 11 kills
Team records: Dutchtown 7-2, Lutcher 5-6