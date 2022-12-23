Boys basketball
Central Catholic 53, Episcopal 46
Central Catholic 20 12 6 15 — 53
Episcopal 10 9 10 17 — 46
SCORING: Central Catholic: Damon Vick-16, Gin Nicer 13, Landon Lipari 8, Vernon Singleton 6, Nylan William 5, Ben Case 5; Episcopal TJ Callahan 13, Parks McMains-10, Lance Clark 8, Parker Rozas-8, Jamarcus Parker 2, Noah Beckman 1
Episcopal 51, Sacred Heart-VP 38
Sacred Heart VP 8 11 10 9 — 38
Episcopal 14 16 5 16 — 51
SCORING: Sacred Heart- VP: Hayden Deshotel 16, Gabe Fontenot 10, Karsen Vidrine 10, Cade Tate 2; Episcopal TJ Callahan 15, Lance Clark 9, Parks McMains 8, Parker Rozas 4, Reed McMains 4, Isaac Alton 4, Noah Beckman 4, CJ Washington 3
RECORDS: Sacred Heart VP 3 11; Episcopal 10 2
Walker 65, Catholic 56
Catholic 22 9 10 15 — 56
Walker 17 16 15 17 — 65
SCORING: CATHOLIC: Stan Levy 18, Tate McCurry 10, Brady Broussard 7, Dylan Gifford 7, Dennis Hebert 5, Connor Green 4, Will Sterling 3, Jacob Bradford 2; WALKER: Ja’Cory Thomas 16, Warren Young Jr. 16, Mekhi Varnado 15, KJ Smith-Johnson 8, Brandon Bardales 5, Kedric Brown 5.
3-POINT GOALS: WHS 6 (Young 2, Smith-Johnson 2, Bardales 1, Brown 1); CHS 6 (Levy 2, Hebert 1, Broussard 1, Sterling 1).
RECORDS: Walker 11-1, Catholic 9-3