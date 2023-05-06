Class 5A, 4A results from the LHSAA track championships held Saturday at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium
Class 5A
Boys
Team totals: 1. Catholic High 68. 2. Karr 57. 3. John Curtis 51. 4. Scotlandville 42. 5. Jesuit 40. 6. John Ehret 20. 7. Holy Cross 18. 8. Southside 17. 9. (tie) Zachary, New Iberia, Alexandria, Parkway 14.
Field events
Javelin: 1. Paul Catalanatto, Catholic, 201-09. 2. Jeffery King, Benton, 173-10. 3. Peyton Lemaire, Sulphur, 172-03.
High jump: 1. Damon Lewis, Acadiana, 6-07.50. 2. Jeremiah Boudreaux, Airline, 6-07.50. 3. Landon Baptiste, Southside, 6-05.50.
Shot put: 1. Bronson Williams, Sam Houston, 52-05.50. 2. Porter Gibson, Denham Springs, 51-06.25. 3. Troy-Kee Butler, Ponchatoula, 50-04.50.
Long jump: 1. Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 23-06.00. 2. Ferzell Shepard, Scotlandville, 23-00.00. 3. Jorri Daniels, New Iberia, 22-08.00.
Pole vault: 1. Seth Martinez, Fontainebleau, 14-11.00. 2. Aidon Brumfield, Walker, 14-05.25. 3. Oliver McCurdy, West Ouachita, 12-11.50.
Discus: 1. Devon Oliver, Parkway, 162-03. 2. Michael Fulton, Barbe, 158-10. 3. Hunter Rivett, Alexandria, 147-01.
Triple jump: 1. Landon Baptiste, Southside, 46-00.50. 2. Jorri Daniels, New Iberia, 45-01.75. 3. Tyler Hayes, John Curtis, 44-11.50.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1. Catholic, 7:55.08. 2. Ruston, 7:58.80. 3. Central Lafourche, 8:02.98.
4x200 relay: 1. Edna Karr, 1:25.06. 2. Holy Cross, 1:25.99. 3. John Curtis, 1:26.08.
1,600 meters: 1. Michael Vocke, Jesuit, 4:15.60. 2. Jack DesRoches, Jesuit, 4:16.41. 3. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 4:20.90.
110 hurdles: 1. Justin Home, John Curtis, 13.82. 2. Louis Rudge, Catholic, 14.13. 3. Markel Myles, Edna Karr, 14.29.
100: 1. Armani Cargo, John Ehret, 10.45. 2. Ra’hji Dennis, Edna Karr, 10.52. 3. Koen Beavers, Carencro, 10.57.
800: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 1:51.55. 2. Winston Decuir, Catholic, 1:52.42. 3. Justin Descant, Pineville, 1:54.87.
4x100 relay: 1. Holy Cross, 41.17. 2. Scotlandvillem 41.46. 3. John Curtis, 41.53.
400: 1. Ferzell Shepard, Scotlandville, 47.53. 2. Winston Decuir, Catholic, 48.06. 3. Camren Hardy, Edna Karr, 48.40.
300 hurdles: 1. Justin Horne, John Curtis, 37.25. 2. Markel Myles, Edna Karr, 37.70. 3. Louis Rudge, Catholic, 37.71.
200: 1. Armani Cargo, John Ehret, 21.15. 2. Ra’hji Dennis, Edna Karr, 21.26. 3. J’Marcus Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.42.
3,200: 1. Patrick Dowd, Jesuit, 9:14.49. 2. Robert Buisson, Jesuit, 9:21.59. 3. Evan Johnson, Captain Shreve, 9:28.98
4x400 relay: 1. Catholic High, 3:15.38. 2. Karr, 3:17.26. 3. Alexandria, 3:18.44.
Girls
Team totals: 1. (tie) Scotlandville, Zachary 70. 3. Barbe 58. 4. St. Joseph's 54. 5. Alexandria 42. 6. Mt. Carmel 34. 7. Denham Springs 28. 8. Mandeville 23. 9. Destrehan 22. 10. Covington, Lafayette High 18.
Field events
Javelin: 1. Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, 142-00. 2. Chloe Larry, Parkway, 130-11. 3. Makinley Harris, Denham Springs, 125-00.
High jump: 1. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 5-07.75. 2. Aniyah Lavan, Barbe, 5-05.75. 3. Danielle Lee, Ouachita Parish, 5-01.75.
Shot put: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 44-01.50. 2. Lyndsey Darensbourg, St. Joseph’s, 43-03.75. 3. Ambria Langley, Zachary, 41-10.75.
Long jump: 1. Marley Richard, Destrehan, 18-01.75. 2. Kerrington Baham, Covington, 17-06.25. 3. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 17-06.00.
Pole vault: 1. Lauren Roberts, Alexandria, 11-11.25. 2. Natalie Doiron, Mt. Carmel, 11-05.25. 3. Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph’s, 10-11.50.
Discus: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary 146-8. 2. Ambria Langley, Zachary, 134-10. 3. Leah Guy, Liberty, 110-10.
Triple jump: 1. Kerrington Baham, Covington, 37-05.00. 2. Jordyn Taylor, Denham Springs, 36-10.25. 3. Marley Richard, Destrehan, 36-07.75.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1. St. Joseph’s, 9:36.60. 2. Ruston, 9:42.63. 3. Lafayette High, 9:44.46.
4x200 relay: 1. Scotlandville, 1:36.80. 2. Zachary, 1:37.57. 3. Barbe, 1:40.49.
1,600 meters: 1. Catalina Reichard, Mt. Carmel, 5:04.86. 2. Elise Brown, St. Joseph’s, 5:09.06. 3. Sya Bolden, Ovey Comeaux, 5:10.56.
100 hurdles: 1. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 13.49. 2. Jamie Willis, Benton, 14.84. 3. Joelle Adegboye, Mandeville, 15.56.
100: 1. Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 11.86. 2. Talar Johnson, Zachary, 11.98. 3. Reese Johnson, Mandeville, 12.06.
800: 1. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 2:11.75. 2. London Parker, John Curtis, 2:17.74. 3. Elena Heng, Airline, 2:20.05.
4x100 relay: 1. Zachary, 46.03. 2. Scotlandville, 46.50. 3. Alexandria, 48.01.
400: 1. Kennedi Burks, Barbe, 55.21. 2. Aaryona Kinchen, Baton Rouge, 56.24. 3. Aneace Scott, Walker, 57.03.
300 hurdles: 1. Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 41.49. 2. Courtney Smith, Denham Springs, 45.13. 3. Macy Hattaway, West Ouachita, 45.19.
200: 1. Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 24.35. 2. Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 24.56. 3. Reese Johnson, Mandeville, 24.87.
3,200: 1. Catalina Reichard, Mt. Carmel, 11:05.96. 2. Grace Rennhoff, St. Joseph's, 11:09.12. 3. Elise Brown, St. Joseph, 11:21.92.
4x400 relay: 1. Barbe, 3:52.94. 2. Lafayette High, 3:58.22. 3. St. Joseph's, 3:58.65.
Class 4A
Boys
Team totals: 1. Westgate 68. 2. Tioga 59. 3. Vandebilt Catholic 55. 4. West Feliciana 46. 5. Helen Cox 42. 6. Shaw 39. 7. Carver 29. 8. Leesville 24. 9. Teurlings Catholic 22. 9. North DeSoto 22.
Field events
Javelin: 1. Richard Seymour, St. Thomas More, 180-00. 2. Samuel Kinnard, Vanderbilt Catholic, 169-02. 3. Noah Roberts, Tioga, 161-05.
High jump: 1. Javonte Taylor, North DeSoto, 6-03.50. 2. Ethan Johnson, Helen Cox, 6-03.50. 3. Delano Sanders, Plaquemine, 6-01.50.
Shot put: 1. Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 55-11.00. 2. Marques Hampton, North DeSoto, 52-09.50. 3. Hayden Christman, Tioga, 49-04.25.
Long jump: 1. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 22-06.25. 2. Ke’ain Shorts, Helen Cox, 22-00.75. 3. Maurea Hudson, Northwood (Shreveport), 21-11.00.
Pole vault: 1. Gabriel Dupuis, Lafayette Christian, 14-11.00. 2. Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 13-05.25. 3. Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 12-11.50.
Discus: 1. Hayden Christman, Tioga, 165-10. 2. Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 161-07. 3. Gregory August, The Willow School, 115-07.
Triple jump: 1. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 45-04.25. 2. Ke’ain Shorts, Helen Cox, 44-07.00. 3. Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 43-04.50.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1. Vanderbilt Catholic, 8:12.01. 2. Teurlings Catholic, 8:15.30. 3. St. Michael, 8:15.30.
4x200 relay: 1. Westgate, 1:26.60. 2. Carver, 1:27.95. 3. West Feliciana, 1:28.28.
1,600 meters: 1. Keeton Johnson, Leesville, 4:25.89. 2. Avery Morgan, Vanderbilt Catholic, 4:30.17. 3. Enrico Tapia, Archbishop Shaw, 4:30.40.
110 hurdles: 1. Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 14.53. 2. Armi’dre Evans, Westgate, 14.87. 3. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 15.26.
100: 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 10.54. 2. Germain Smith-Mata, Warren Easton, 10.66. 3. Jaylon Coleman, Vanderbilt Catholic, 10.75.
800: 1. Tommy Thomas, Northside, 1:56.74. 2. Keeton Johnson, Leesville, 1:56.82. 3. Will Robicheaux, Teurlings Catholic, 2:00.74.
4x100 relay: 1. Archbishop Shaw, 41.35. 2. West Feliciana, 42.13. 3. Carver, 42.17.
400: 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 48.07. 2. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 48.22. 3. Jaxson Parker, Neville, 48.65.
300 hurdles: 1. Kadrmas Maximus, Tioga, 39.91. 2. Alexander Castell, Vanderbilt Catholic, 40.73. 3. Marcus Clark, Kenner Discovery, 41.57.
200: 1. Jaylon Coleman, Vanderbilt Catholic, 21.48. 2. Mike Williams, Archbishop Shaw, 21.54. 3. David Kency Jr., Archbishop Shaw, 21.60.
3,200: 1. Drake Breland, Belle Chasse, 9:54.93. 2. Matthew Edwards, Lafayette Christian, 10:04.97. 3. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael, 10:05.84.
4x400 relay: 1. Tioga, 3:25.27. 2. Northside, 3:25.22. 3. Leesville, 3:25.77.
Girls
Team totals: 1. Huntington 87. 2. West Feliciana 52. 3. Northside 49. 4. Vandebilt 35. 5. St. Thomas More 34. 6. Teurlings Catholic 31. 7. Leesville 29. 8. Cecilia 24. 8. Ben Franklin 24. 10. Willow School 18.
Field events
Javelin: 1. Ashlyn Rodgers, Franklin Parish, 123-06. 2. Jenna Gibson, North Vermilion, 121-11. 3. Mikayla Watts, Loranger, 118-05.
High jump: 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 5-01.75. 2. Serenity Palmer, Huntington, 5-01.75. 3. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 4-11.75.
Shot put: 1. SheLunda Brooks, Woodlawn (Shreveport), 36-06.25. 2. Shanel Celestine, Northside, 34-08.25. 3. Lawryn Sampson, Brusly, 34-01.25.
Long jump: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 18-00.25. 2. Demetria Harris, Huntington, 17-09.00. 3. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 16-09.25.
Pole vault: 1. Addison Richey, Teurlings Catholic, 12-05.25. 2. Ava Mcallister, St. Scholastica, 10-11.50. 3. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 10-05.50.
Discus: 1. Kendall Odums, North DeSoto, 107-3. 2. Leilain Hudson, Lafayette Christian, 103-1. 3. Ivory Mitchell, North DeSoto, 99-3.
Triple jump: 1. Serenity Palmer, Huntington, 36-03.00. 2. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 35-03.00. 3. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 34-10.50.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1. The Willow School, 10:06.28. 2. St. Thomas More, 10:10.55. 3. Vanderbilt Catholic, 10:12.40.
4x200 relay: 1. Huntington, 1:38.66. 2. Ben Franklin, 1:40.18. 3. Brusly, 1:42.92.
1,600 meters: 1. Brynn Kelso, Vanderbilt Catholic, 5:10.56. 2. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings Catholic, 5:13.93. 3. Line Mills-Zacapa, Leesville, 5:16.33.
100 hurdles: 1. Demetria Harris, Huntington, 14.47. 2. Catina Davenport, Huntington, 15.00. 3. Ciera Cammon, Lutcher, 15.35.
100: 1. Rondisia Williams, Huntington, 11.92. 2. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 11.95. 3. Quincy Simon, Northside, 12.18.
800: 1. Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 2:18.61. 2. Brynn Kelso, Vanderbilt Catholic, 2:18.88. 3. Arianna Moody, The Willow School, 2:20.59.
4x100 relay: 1. Huntington, 47.45. 2. Benjamin Franklin, 47.72. 3. West Feliciana, 48.20.
400: 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 56.84. 2. Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 57.80. 3. Tarajah Horn, George Washington Carver, 58.56.
300 hurdles: 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 45.81. 2. Asyia Blount, Helen Cox, 46.20. 3. Monika Ortiz, Leesville, 46.34.
200: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 24.75. 2. Quincy Simon, Northside, 24.78. 3. Rondisia Williams, Huntington, 24.78.
3,200: 1. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 11:30.21. 2. Ellie Bond, St. Thomas More, 11:35.56. 3. Lina Mills-Zacapa, Leesville, 11:44.00.
4x400 relay: 1. Northside, 4:00.20. 2. Teurlings Catholic, 4:03.41. 3. Warren Easton, 4:07.15.