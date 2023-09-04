Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (1-0): The Bears had to work overtime to do it, but they notched a road win over Picayune, Miss. Warren Easton will provide a more familiar test this week.
2, Zachary (1-0): A new era began for the Broncos, who played two QBs and worked past a slow start on defense to notch a solid win over East Ascension.
3, Dutchtown (1-0): So far, so good for the Griffins as they got a nice win over Northshore on the road and host Ponchatoula this week.
4, Lutcher (1-0): With nine returning starters it’s all about defense for the Bulldogs. They pitched a shutout last week after limiting Destrehan to seven points in a jamboree.
5, West Feliciana (1-0): The Saints earned a passing grade and a win vs. East Feliciana in what could have been a rivalry trap game. It’s also win No. 1 for coach Devin Ducote.
6, St. Amant (1-0): Tougher tests will come, but the Gators showed some moxie by finding ways to get it done when its starting QB was sidelined by injury.
7, East Ascension (0-1): After a rapid-fire first drive the Spartans struggled to mount drives on offense. Another ranked foe in West Monroe looms this week.
8, McKinley (1-0): The Class 4A Panthers appear ready to build on the success of last year. But they won’t be able to sneak up on anyone, so consistency will be key.
9. Woodlawn (0-1): What have we learned about the post Rickie Collins era so far? That the Panthers may have a few ups and downs, so one week won’t define a season.
10, Central (0-1): There was no debut win for coach David Simoneaux, but the Wildcats handled themselves well vs. a De La Salle team that is ranked in 4A.
On the outside looking in: Broadmoor, Brusly, Istrouma, Live Oak, St. Michael, Walker.
Class 3A and below
1, University (1-0): Another week brings more success for the Cubs, who appear to be on a mission to be in position to play for a title in December.
2, Southern Lab (1-0): The Kittens won easily in Week 1, but the Mike Roach Classic against Madison Prep will take things to a new level with a huge Thursday night test.
3, St. James (0-1): Yes, the 3A Wildcats lost. But the one-point loss was to a 5A rival school that is no slouch is hardly a disappointment — it’s a starting point.
4, Madison Prep (0-1): The Chargers lost to 5A Brother Martin in Week 1 on Thursday, which should provide more incentive going into this Thursday’s game with Southern Lab.
5, Parkview Baptist (1-0): PBS won a big-time shootout vs. Dunham. That victory should provide a big confidence boost heading into Week 2 and beyond.
6, Dunham (0-1): The Tigers were on the losing end of that shootout at PBS last week. But there is lots of room for growth with this young-infused 2A squad.
7, East Feliciana (0-1): No Trey’Dez Green, no problem for the Tigers? That might be an overstatement. Playing West Feliciana closer than expected is a reminder that EFHS always has talent.
8, Ascension Catholic (1-0): Once again, the Bulldogs open the season with a win. New starters, same result for this 1A team that looks very solid once again.
9, Episcopal (0-1): The 2A Knights lost a close to 4A St. Michael in a game that may have given both teams something they need to grow and improve.
10, Port Allen (0-0): A tragic shooting off the field Friday night ended the Pelicans’ game with rival Brusly at halftime. Look for both teams to come back strong.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Ascension Christian, Springfield, White Castle.