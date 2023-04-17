Baseball
Sunday
Parkview Baptist 4, Ascension Christian 3
Central 2, Ascension Catholic 1
Central Private 6, Covenant Christian 4
Catholic-PC 8, Liberty 0
Walker 9, Denham Springs 7
Monday
Live Oak 10, St. Amant 6
Parkview Baptist 11, Woodlawn 0
Morgan City 17, Donaldsonville 0
East Iberville 15, Glen Oaks 0
Family Christian 2, Liberty 1
Southern Lab 14, Madison Prep 4
False River 5, Port Allen 3
University 2, East Ascension 1
Central Private 9, Ascension Catholic 4
Doyle 10, French Settlement 6
Catholic 9, Zachary 3
Catholic-PC 8, Scotlandville 7
Softball playoffs
All games bidistrict round.
Monday
Nonselect
Division I
Sulphur 12, Denham Springs 2
Barbe 5, Dutchtown 4
East Ascension 9, Chalmette 6
Division II
Livonia 12, West Feliciana 8
Division III
Mamou 8, Springfield 2
Division IV
Oberlin 16, East Iberville 1
Select
Division I
John Ehret 10, Woodlawn 9
Division II
Evangel 12, St. Michael 1
Division III
Loyola Prep 19, Episcopal 6
Dunham 8, University 7
Division IV
Highland Baptist 3, Ascension Christian 0
Ascension Catholic 16, McGehee 1
Barbe 010 040 0 —5 7 0
Dutchtown 001 111 0 —4 6 0
W — Ava Jessup. L — Abby Froelich. Sv — Baleigh Scott.
Leading hitters: BARBE: Makalea Scott (3-3, RBI, run), Baleigh Scott (1-4, HR, 3 RBIs); DUTCHTOWN: Alexa Womack (1-4, HR, RBI), Harper Dupre (1-3, RBI), Caroline Mathis (1-2, HR, RBI),
Records: Barbe 16-18; Dutchtown 19-15