BR.stamantliveoak.041823_5701 MJ.JPG

St. Amant second baseman Chase Kelley (32) slides under the tag by Live Oak catcher Cooper Smith (24) in the fourth inning of the District 5-5A game on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Live Oak High School in Watson, Louisiana. Live Oak defeated St. Amant 10-6.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Baseball

Sunday

Parkview Baptist 4, Ascension Christian 3

Central 2, Ascension Catholic 1

Central Private 6, Covenant Christian 4

Catholic-PC 8, Liberty 0

Walker 9, Denham Springs 7

Monday

Live Oak 10, St. Amant 6

Parkview Baptist 11, Woodlawn 0

Morgan City 17, Donaldsonville 0

East Iberville 15, Glen Oaks 0

Family Christian 2, Liberty 1

Southern Lab 14, Madison Prep 4

False River 5, Port Allen 3

University 2, East Ascension 1

Central Private 9, Ascension Catholic 4

Doyle 10, French Settlement 6

Catholic 9, Zachary 3

Catholic-PC 8, Scotlandville 7

Softball playoffs

All games bidistrict round.

Monday

Nonselect

Division I

Sulphur 12, Denham Springs 2

Barbe 5, Dutchtown 4

East Ascension 9, Chalmette 6

Division II

Livonia 12, West Feliciana 8

Division III

Mamou 8, Springfield 2

Division IV

Oberlin 16, East Iberville 1

Select

Division I

John Ehret 10, Woodlawn 9

Division II

Evangel 12, St. Michael 1

Division III

Loyola Prep 19, Episcopal 6

Dunham 8, University 7

Division IV

Highland Baptist 3, Ascension Christian 0

Ascension Catholic 16, McGehee 1

Barbe 5, Dutchtown 4

Barbe 010 040 0 —5 7 0

Dutchtown 001 111 0 —4 6 0

W — Ava Jessup. L — Abby Froelich. Sv — Baleigh Scott.

Leading hitters: BARBE: Makalea Scott (3-3, RBI, run), Baleigh Scott (1-4, HR, 3 RBIs); DUTCHTOWN: Alexa Womack (1-4, HR, RBI), Harper Dupre (1-3, RBI), Caroline Mathis (1-2, HR, RBI),

Records: Barbe 16-18; Dutchtown 19-15