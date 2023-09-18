stock volleyball
STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

West Feliciana 3, Liberty 1

West Feliciana 28 17 25 25

Liberty 26 25 22 22

Team leaders: WEST FELICIANA: Samaria Derry (12 kills, 2 blocks), Lauren Cavabat (11 kills, 5 aces), Emma Funderburk (11 assists, 5 digs); LIBERTY: Payton Collins (5 kills, 2 assists, 2 blocks), Kaci Hamilton (4 kills, 4 blocks), Cameron Treme (4 kills, 4 blocks)

Team records: West Feliciana 11-5; Liberty 15-6

Dutchtown 3, Dunham 1

Dutchtown 13 26 25 25

Dunham 25 24 19 20

Team leaders: DUNHAM: Kennedi Owens 12 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs, Katherine McDonald 6 aces, 16 digs, 2 kills, 35 assists, Kennedy Stewart 2 aces, 11 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks; DUTCHTOWN: Mackenzie Baer 2 aces, 5 digs, 21 assists, Zoe Lacaze 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 block

Plaquemine 3, White Castle 2

White Castle 13 25 21 25 11

Plaquemine 25 16 25 21 15

Team leaders: PLAQUEMINE: Chloe Pryer (9 digs, 10 kills, ace), Taijah Stevenson (4 aces, dig, 9 kills, 2 blocks), Bralynn Thompson (3 blocks, 9 kills)

Team records: Plaquemine 3-7

Brusly tournament

Court 1

Live Oak def. Plaquemine 2-0 (25-9, 25-20)

Covington def. Catholic-PC 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)

Natchitoches Central def. Plaquemine 2-0 (25-7, 25-15)

West Feliciana def. Highland Baptist 2-1 (21-25, 25-20, 15-12)

Riverside def. Catholic High Pointe Coupee 2-1 (25-14, 19-25, 15-8)

Natchitoches Central def. Woodlawn 2-1 (25-16, 25-22, 15-8)

Scotlandville def. Catholic High Pointe Coupee 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)

Terrebonne def. Covington 2-0 (25-11, 25-21)

Covington def. West Feliciana 2-1 (25-21, 25-19, 15-10)

Vandebilt def. Scotlandville 2-0 (25-15, 25-19)

Court 2

Scotlandville def. White Castle 2-0 (25-14, 25-19)

White Castle def. Port Allen 2-0 (25-0, 25-16)

Vandebilt def. Liberty 2-0 (25--14, 25-9)

Covington def. Brusly 2-1 (26-24, 25-20, 15-8)

John Curtis def. Episcopal 2-1 (25-19, 25-23, 15-12)

West Feliciana def. Port Allen 2-0 (25-10, 25-7)

Highland Baptist def. Slaughter Community Charter 2-0 (25-14, 25-12)

Riverside def. Brusly 2-0 (32-30, 27-25)

Episcopal def. Riverside 2-1 (25-17, 25-17, 15-12)

Highland Baptist def. Episcopal 2-1 (25-21, 25-16, 15-12)

Court 3

Madison Prep def. Highland Baptist 2-0 (25-20, 25-20)

Southern Lab def. Slaughter Charter 2-0 (25-13, 25-12)

Madison Prep def. Episcopal 2-1 (25-19, 25-19, 15-11)

Terrebonne def. Southern Lab 2-0 (25-13, 25-17)

Scotlandville def. Live Oak 2-1 (25-18, 25-13, 15-9)

Vandebilt def. Live Oak 2-0 (25-17, 25-11)

John Curtis def. Liberty 2-0 (25-9, 25-22)

Vandebilt def. Woodlawn 2-1 (25-21, 25-6, 15-5)

Live Oak def. Catholic-PC 2-0 (25-14, 25-20)