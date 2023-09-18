West Feliciana 3, Liberty 1
West Feliciana 28 17 25 25
Liberty 26 25 22 22
Team leaders: WEST FELICIANA: Samaria Derry (12 kills, 2 blocks), Lauren Cavabat (11 kills, 5 aces), Emma Funderburk (11 assists, 5 digs); LIBERTY: Payton Collins (5 kills, 2 assists, 2 blocks), Kaci Hamilton (4 kills, 4 blocks), Cameron Treme (4 kills, 4 blocks)
Team records: West Feliciana 11-5; Liberty 15-6
Dutchtown 3, Dunham 1
Dutchtown 13 26 25 25
Dunham 25 24 19 20
Team leaders: DUNHAM: Kennedi Owens 12 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs, Katherine McDonald 6 aces, 16 digs, 2 kills, 35 assists, Kennedy Stewart 2 aces, 11 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks; DUTCHTOWN: Mackenzie Baer 2 aces, 5 digs, 21 assists, Zoe Lacaze 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 block
Plaquemine 3, White Castle 2
White Castle 13 25 21 25 11
Plaquemine 25 16 25 21 15
Team leaders: PLAQUEMINE: Chloe Pryer (9 digs, 10 kills, ace), Taijah Stevenson (4 aces, dig, 9 kills, 2 blocks), Bralynn Thompson (3 blocks, 9 kills)
Team records: Plaquemine 3-7
Brusly tournament
Court 1
Live Oak def. Plaquemine 2-0 (25-9, 25-20)
Covington def. Catholic-PC 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)
Natchitoches Central def. Plaquemine 2-0 (25-7, 25-15)
West Feliciana def. Highland Baptist 2-1 (21-25, 25-20, 15-12)
Riverside def. Catholic High Pointe Coupee 2-1 (25-14, 19-25, 15-8)
Natchitoches Central def. Woodlawn 2-1 (25-16, 25-22, 15-8)
Scotlandville def. Catholic High Pointe Coupee 2-0 (25-14, 25-23)
Terrebonne def. Covington 2-0 (25-11, 25-21)
Covington def. West Feliciana 2-1 (25-21, 25-19, 15-10)
Vandebilt def. Scotlandville 2-0 (25-15, 25-19)
Court 2
Scotlandville def. White Castle 2-0 (25-14, 25-19)
White Castle def. Port Allen 2-0 (25-0, 25-16)
Vandebilt def. Liberty 2-0 (25--14, 25-9)
Covington def. Brusly 2-1 (26-24, 25-20, 15-8)
John Curtis def. Episcopal 2-1 (25-19, 25-23, 15-12)
West Feliciana def. Port Allen 2-0 (25-10, 25-7)
Highland Baptist def. Slaughter Community Charter 2-0 (25-14, 25-12)
Riverside def. Brusly 2-0 (32-30, 27-25)
Episcopal def. Riverside 2-1 (25-17, 25-17, 15-12)
Highland Baptist def. Episcopal 2-1 (25-21, 25-16, 15-12)
Court 3
Madison Prep def. Highland Baptist 2-0 (25-20, 25-20)
Southern Lab def. Slaughter Charter 2-0 (25-13, 25-12)
Madison Prep def. Episcopal 2-1 (25-19, 25-19, 15-11)
Terrebonne def. Southern Lab 2-0 (25-13, 25-17)
Scotlandville def. Live Oak 2-1 (25-18, 25-13, 15-9)
Vandebilt def. Live Oak 2-0 (25-17, 25-11)
John Curtis def. Liberty 2-0 (25-9, 25-22)
Vandebilt def. Woodlawn 2-1 (25-21, 25-6, 15-5)
Live Oak def. Catholic-PC 2-0 (25-14, 25-20)