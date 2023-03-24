Friday’s results from the LHSAA powerlifting meet at the Cajundome in Lafayette with team and individual scores. Individual athletes’ weights lifted are parenthesis in the order of squat, bench press, deadlift and total weight.
Division I
Team leaders: 1. West Monroe, 49. 2. Covington, 26. 3. Pineville, 23. 4. Slidell, 22. 5. Southside, 14. 6. Northshore, 12. 7. Dutchtown, 11. 8. Woodlawn, 10. 8. Fontainebleau, 10. 8. Alexandria, 10.
97: 1. Cara McFarland, Slidell (250-145-255-650); 2. Camille Crutcher, Covington (220-135-240-595); 3. Izzy Castagnetta, Covington (220-105-230-555).
105: Lola Cheramie, Covington (315-145-300-760); 2. Clairecori Ellis, St. Joseph (280-125-270-675); 3. Caroline Joslin, West Monroe (245-140-265-650).
114: 1. Anaya Walker, Southside (300-125-290-715); 2. Alyssa Blazier, West Monroe (275-155-265-695); 3. Kayley Rousse, Fontainebleau (275-140-250-665).
123: 1. Gracie Cassidy, Southside (315-190-305-810); 2. Lila Cooper, Covington (310-170-305-785); 3. Victoria Durost, Denham Springs (265-180-325-770).
132: 1. Eva Polini, Northshore (385-165-315-865); 2. Alora Walker, West Monroe (340-160-325-825); 3. Debbie Baudoin, HL Bourgeois (255-180-355-790).
148: 1. Kasee Sketoe, West Monroe (400-240-380-1020); 2. Aniyah Dorn, Pineville (365-155-350-870); 3. Andreyah Williams, West Monroe (350-185-315-850).
165: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary (450-275-475-1200); 2. Nalah Barbarin, Slidell (355-165-340-860); 3. Kamryn Price, Terrebonne (360-155-340-855).
181: 1. Marie Sierra, Woodlawn (355-175-370-900); 2. Addyson Caskey, West Monroe (325-195-320-840); 3. Makayla Wilson, West Monroe (340-175-320-835).
198: 1. Esmeralda Reyesperez, Slidell (425-205-365-995); 2. Madison Jacks, Ruston (385-215-350-950); 3. Shadya Marien, Pineville (360-175-365-900).
220: 1. Kamaria Evans, West Monroe (420-225-390-1035); 2. Breegan Newbie, Sam Houston (375-215-375-965); 3. Gianna McLean, Fontainebleau (405-195-335-935).
SHW: Karson Oliver, West Monroe (555-320-395-1270); 2. Mia Plummer, Northshore (420-185-415-1020); 3. Tianna Fisher, Pineville (375-225-405-1005).
Division II
Team leaders — 1. Lutcher, 68; 2. Grant, 32; 3. North Desoto, 24; 4. Franklinton, 19; 5. Tioga, 19; 6. Teurlings, 12; 7. Northwood-Shreve, 11; 8. North Vermilion, 9; 9. Salmen, 9; 10. St. Michael, 8
97: 1. Kaylee James, Grant (210, 95, 255, 560); 2. Angel Dufrene, Franklinton (165, 100, 185, 450); 3. Kennedy McGee, Salmen (145, 80, 205, 430)
105: 1. Jayla Johnson, Lutcher (300, 130, 290, 720); 2. Briley Pendleton, North Desoto (220, 90, 250, 560); 3. Aniyah Laneheart, Tioga (195, 80, 225, 500)
114: 1. Jade Madere, Lutcher (275, 130, 265, 670); 2. Alyxandra Austin, Grant (255, 120, 265, 640); 3. Matajah Peterson, Peabody (230, 115, 280, 625)
123: 1. Lydia Shields, North Vermilion (300, 165, 290, 755)’ 2. Meredith Taliaferro, St. Michael (285, 140, 305, 730); 3. Adyson Folse, Lutcher (280, 125, 280, 685)
132: 1. Lexi Simon, Lutcher (290, 170, 300, 760); 2. Amelie Dupuis, Teurlings (300, 160, 300, 760); 3. Ainsley Gauthier, Grant (315, 140, 285, 740)
148: 1. Blair Ursin, Lutcher (315, 170, 390, 875); 2. Amaiya Fobb, Lutcher (350, 185, 275, 810); 3. Lyasia Halloway, Leesville (305, 150, 330, 785)
165: 1. Abby Poche, Lutcher (295, 155, 315, 765); 2. Alexis Tatum, North Desoto (290, 155, 310, 755); 3. Cameron Curtis, North Desoto (290, 130, 320, 740)
181: 1. Malaya Mitchell, Lutcher (325, 205, 320, 850); 2. Kamryn Tipton, Tioga (345, 140, 320, 805); 3. Tayte Landry, Franklinton (300, 135, 285, 720)
198: 1 Lily Girouard, Teurlings (315, 215, 275, 805); 2. Emily Carreno, Grant (285, 145, 340, 770); 3. Destiny Beasley, Salmen (300, 135, 320, 755)
220: 1. Mikayla Forsythe, Lutcher (395, 250, 420, 1065); 2. Jayslin Langly, Lutcher (305, 220, 350, 875); 3. Kendall Odums, North Desoto (310, 160, 360, 830)
220+: 1. Daige Love, Lutcher (505, 270, 365, 1140); 2. Evelyn Arguelles, Franklinton (400, 155, 360, 915); 3. Aundra Briscoe, Washington Marrion (340, 205, 345, 890)
Outstanding lifters
Jayla Johnson, Lutcher, 962.4
Daige Love, Lutcher, 909.5
Division III
Team leaders: 1. Port Allen, 60. 2. Buckeye, 34. 3. Abbeville, 32. 4. Iota, 20. 5. Jena, 18. 5. Parkview Baptist, 18. 7. Mamou, 13. 8. Church Point, 10. 9. E.D. White, 7. 9. Berwick, 7.
97: 1. Madelyn Marcotte, Buckeye (205-105-215-525); 2. Allie Thomson, Port Allen (220-115-190-525); 3. Sierra Mula, Parkview Baptist (220-115-190-525).
105: 1. Madison McCullough, Parkview Baptist (280-125-275-680); 2. Kirsten Peter, Abbeville (160-110-205-475); 3. Alyssa Sisco, Iota (160-110-205-475).
114: 1. Khandi Schuford, Abbeville (305-160-300-765); 2. Trinity Harrison, Port Allen (240-125-275-640); 3. Nakiyah Polk, Port Allen (230-105-265-600).
123: 1. Ciera Brown, Port Allen (300-145-260-705); 2. Elizabeth Phillips, Abbeville (255-160-265-680); 3. Avagrace Richard, Church Point (260-135-245-640).
132: 1. Kylie Dyer, Buckeye (305-170-300-775); 2. RIcki LaFleur, Mamou (270-180-305-755); 3. Morgan Churchman, St. Louis Catholic (285-185-225-695).
148: 1. Jaylynn Netter, Port Allen (350-180-370-900); 2. Paige Ratcliff, Buckeye (295-170-305-770); Angela Brailey, Abbeville (275-190-300-765).
165: 1. Nyssa Fontenot, Iota (325-180-315-820); 2. Sydney Warren, Port Allen (310-170-310-790); 3. Maggy Ducote, Buckeye (290-165-300-755).
181: 1. Isabella Newchurch, Port Allen (340-190-335-865); 2. Haylee Bourque, Abbeville (375-185-290-850); 3. Johnique Thomas, Mamou (325-130-355-810).
198: 1. Alyric James, Port Allen (285-175-350-810); 2. Abigail Adams, E.D. White (315-135-320-770); 3. Harmony Jones, Berwick (305-140-305-750).
220: 1. Peyton Todd, Jena (370-165-385-920); 2. Corinne Perdue, Port Allen (345-215-345-905); 3. Hannah Stapleton, Jena (350-180-345-875).
SHW: 1. Kierra Talley, Port Allen (385-235-350-970); 2. Jazmine Deshotel, Church Point (405-215-305-925); 3. Deondria Jones, Jena (360-155-330-845).