Boys golf
at Greystone
Team scores — 1. Catholic, 288; 2. University, 341
Medalists — 1. Walter Anderson, 68. 2. Carter Schmidt, 73. 3. Alton Manne, 73.
Track and field
Woodlawn Invitational
Girls
Team scores
1, East Ascension, 98.33. 2, Plaquemine, 84.33. 3, St. Michael, 76. 4, Madison Prep, 64. 5, Glen Oaks, 50. 6, Hammond, 48.33. 7, Parkview Baptist, 48. 8, Woodlawn, 43. 9, Liberty Magnet, 23. 10, White Castle, 20. 11, North Iberville, 11. 12, Istrouma, 1.
Track events
4x800: 1, Parkview Baptist, 10:39.85. 2, St. Michael, 11:25.77. 3, East Ascension, 11:50.75.
4x200: 1, Glen Oaks, 1:46.04. 2, Madison Prep, 1:46.58. 3, Woodlawn, 1:46.86.
1600: 1, Brynlie Monistere, PBS, 5:52.98. 2, Sayla Fogos, SMHS, 6:08.53. 3, Monica Levron, SMHS, 6:21.13.
100 hurdles: 1, Olivia Rochester, EAHS, 17.25. 2, Mary Claire Root, SMHS, 18.37. 3, Takiyah Mitchell, EAHS, 19.55.
100: 1, Santana James, WHS, 12.90. 2, Amara Brown, MPA, 12.95. 3, Kori Wesley, WCHS, 12.98.
800: 1, Aldany Dupree, PLAQ, 2:33.05. 2, Diamond Shorty, HAMM, 2:36.03. 3, Gracie Pepitone, PBS, 2:37.34.
4x100: 1, Glen Oaks, 49.67. 2, Woodlawn, 50.66. 3, Madison Prep, 50.80.
400: 1, Shandrea Fleming, GOHS, 1:04.08. 2, Alexi Lewis, LIB, 1:05.10. 3, Diamond Shorty, HAMM, 1:06.35.
300 hurdles: 1, Mary Claire Root, SMHS, 51.09. 2, Michaela Spears, MPA, 52.43. 3, Takiyah Mitchell, EAHS, 53.08.
200: 1, Aldany Dupree, PLAQ, 25.74. 2, Ra’Nya Smith, WHS, 25.89. 3, Lyric Walker, MPA, 26.89.
3200: 1, Brynlie Monistere, PBS, 12:36.76. 2, Gracie Pepitone, PBS, 13:00.94. 3, Natalie Bauder, SMHS, 13:31.80.
4x400: 1, Plaquemine, 4:16.86. 2, Glen Oaks, 4:18.23. 3, St. Michael, 4:23.24.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Kristen Rudge, SMHS, 16-2 ½. 2, Jayla Collier, HAM, 16-2. 3, Diedra Thomas, EAHS, 15-3.
High jump: 1, Nala Magee, EAHS, 4-10. 2, Taylor Jordan, GOHS, 4-10. 3, Abigail Denham, MPA, 4-10.
Triple jump: 1, Akeirah Landry, EAHS, 33-3. 2, Bra’Lynn Thompson, PLAQ, 31-8 ½. 3, Kristen Rudge, SMHS, 31-4 ½.
Pole vault: 1, Destini Sanchez-Warren, EAHS, 6-6.
Shot put: 1, Kiristen Mcgirt, EAHS, 41-5 ¾. 2, Leah Guy, LIB, 38-0 ½. 3, Delaisha Beckwood NIHS, 28-7 ½.
Javelin: 1, Ja’laya Dorsey, WCHS, 81-4. 2, Kristen Rudge, SMHS, 78-4. 3, Madison Marshall, MPA, 75-5.
Discus: 1, Kristen McGirt, EAHS, 130-0. 2, Madison Marshall, MPA, 81-1. 3, Morgan Vincent, EAHS, 76-2.
Boys
Team scores
1, Woodlawn, 113. 2, Westgate, 109. 3, Plaquemine, 68. 4, East Ascension, 64. 5, Parkview Baptist, 46. 6, St. Michael, 44. 7, Madison Prep, 40. 8, Hammond, 37. 9, Glen Oaks, 20. 10, North Iberville, 19. 11, White Castle, 13. 12, Liberty Magnet, 8. 13, Istrouma, 1.
Track events
4x800: 1, Parkview Baptist, 8:16.16. 2, East Ascension, 8:24.56. 3, St. Michael, 8:52.89.
4x200: 1, Westgate, 1:28.78. 2, Woodlawn, 1:29.98. 3, Madison Prep, 1:30.23.
1600: 1, Ethan Delatte, PBS, 4:47.36. 2, Reed Boudreaux, PBS, 4:50.36. 3, Landon Loyd, EAHS, 4:51.96.
110 hurdles: 1, Armi’dre Evans, Westgate, 14.89. 2, Dezaray Delmore, WHS, 15.17. 3, Kekai Butler, NIHS, 16.29.
100: 1, J’Marcus Sewell, WHS, 10.79. 2, Tramon Douglas, WHS, 10.99. 3, Germari Wyre, MPA, 11.00.
800: 1, Cameron Stepter, EAHS, 2:00.30. 2, Christian McGhee, EAHS, 2:02.91. 3, William Nizzo, SMHS, 2:03.32.,
4x100: 1, Westgate, 41.75. 2, Woodlawn, 41.84. 3, Hammond, 43.18.
400: 1, Hezekiah Dantzler, MPA, 51.25. 2, Kydell Minerk, WHS, 52.00. 3, Christion Washington, EAHS, 52.76.
300 hurdles: 1, Jakolby Northern, PLAQ, 40.95. 2, Dekai Butler, NIHS, 41.65. 3, Davione Irvin, EAHS, 43.13
200: 1, Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 21.16. 2, J’Marcus Sewell, WHS, 21.86. 3, Amare’ Porter, Westgate, 22.08.
3200: 1, Aiden Monistere, PBS, 9:49.42. 2, Cooper Hunt, SMHS, 9:59.81. 3, Cooper Bankston, SMHS, 10:06.64.
4x400: 1, Westgate, 3:26.00. 2, East Ascension, 3:27.02. 3, Woodlawn, 3:28.45.
Field events
Long jump: 1,Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 22-9 ½. 2, Aiden Joseph, PLAQ, 21-4. 3, Kenyatta Fleet, HAMM, 21-2 ½.
High jump: 1, Da’Lano Sanders, PLAQ, 6-0. 2, Braylon Bell-Moses, 6-0. 3, Bryant Leon, Westgate, 5-10.
Triple jump: 1, Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 45-3. 2, Jaden Paul, PLAQ, 43-4 ½. 3, Aidan Joseph, PLAQ, 42-8 ½.
Pole vault: 1, Monty Keoyothy, Westgate, 10-0. 2, Anthony Hugenroth, SMHS, 7-0. 3, Stephen Redden, SMHS, 6-0.
Shot put: 1, Mehki Smith, WHS, 49-0 ½. 2, Antonio Scott, PLAQ, 44-7. 3, Roy Brackins, WHS, 42-7.
Javelin: 1, D’Kobe Chesterfield, WHS, 132-1. 2, Clayton Adams, WHS, 130-5. 3, Tylan Johnson, MPA, 125-7.
Discus: 1, Antonio Scott, PLAQ, 118-4. 2, Khamory Gipson, WHS, 115-7. 3, Kollin Foster, WCHS, 93-2.
Powerlifting
LHSAA meet
Thursday’s results from the LHSAA powerlifting meet at the Cajundome in Lafayette with team and individual scores. Individual athletes’ weights lifted are parenthesis in the order of squat, bench press, deadlift and total weight.
Division IV girls
Team scores — 1. D’Arbonne Woods Charter 52 points; 2. Pope John Paul II 34; 3. Calvary Baptist, 28; 4. Northlake Christian 26; 5. Episcopal 21; 6. Lakeside High School 19; 7. Glenmora 16; 8. Delcambre 8; 9. Many 6; 10. Springfield 6
97 pounds: 1. Brook Patton, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (265, 125, 255, 645); 2. Bella Hawthorne, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (230, 100, 235, 565)
105: 1. Emma Lazarus, Calvary Baptist (245, 105, 265, 615); 2. Laynie Jones, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (250, 125, 235, 610); 3. Ava Pepper, Northlake Christian (215, 115, 250, 580)
114: 1. Keira Segura, Delcambre (300, 135, 315, 750)
2. Caroline Lagarde, Northlake Christian (295, 145, 305, 745); 3. Lylah Jones, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (255, 130, 300, 685)
123: 1. Breanne Jones, Calvary Baptist (250, 160, 280, 690); 2. Brooke Becker, Pope John Paul II (275, 155, 260, 690)
3. Maggie Barrett, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (255, 115, 275, 645)
132: 1. Brenna Becker, Pope John Paul II (350, 165, 340, 855)
2. Mia Albritton, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (310, 140, 325, 775)
3. Eliana Trevino, Northlake Christian (265, 120, 300, 685)
148: 1. Lexi Mosqueda, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (270, 120, 315, 705); 2. Alexis Hunt, D’Arbonne Woods Charter (290, 135, 275, 700); 3. Lillian Juneau, Pope John Paul II (265, 130, 285, 680)
165: 1. Hannah Williams, Northlake Chrisitan (295, 160, 305, 760); 2. Harley Steele, Pope John Paul II (255, 140, 275, 670); 3. Savannah Riser, D’Arbonne Charter (245, 140, 265, 650)
181: 1. Jaela Purnell, Episcopal (250, 115, 330, 695); 2. Krystal Cornelius, Lakeside (225, 135, 330, 690); 3. Iyana Lee, Pickering (235, 105, 250, 590)
198: 1. Katherine Fivgas, Episcopal (300, 145, 275, 720); 2. Maddyson Ladner, Pope John Paul II (285, 145, 280, 710); 3. Ashlyn Ricketson, Lakeside (260, 105, 255, 620)
220: 1. Wynde Dauzat, Glenmora (300, 140, 315, 755); 2. Madison Miller, Lakeside (260, 140, 330, 730); 3. Sontee Jones, Many (235, 115, 265, 615)
220+: 1. Mireya Roberson, Calvary Baptist (455, 180, 380, 1015); 2. Trinity Easom, Lakeside (375, 260, 355, 990); 3. Marissa Hall, Glenmora (370, 160, 325, 855)
Outstanding lifters
Brenna Becker, Pope John Paul II, 994.71
Mireya Roberson, Calvary Baptist, 842.35
Division V girls
Team scores — 1. Cedar Creek, 61; 2. Holden, 47; 3. Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, 22; 4. Ascension Catholic, 17; 5. Delhi Charter, 15; 6. Slaughter Charter, 15; 7. Gueydan, 14
8. Haynesville, 14; 9. Castor, 6; 10. Elton, 6
97: 1. Madeline Fuselier, Sacred Heart (195, 100, 230, 525); 2. Alliclaire Johnson, Cedar Creek (200, 105, 215, 520); 3. Riley Gross, Slaughter Charter (155, 65, 150, 370)
105: 1. Adeline Launey, Sacred Heart (245, 130, 310, 685); 2. Raegan Tripode, Ascension Catholic (185, 85, 250, 520); 3. Brynlee White, Holden (180, 90, 190, 460)
114: 1. Karleigh Ortego, Sacred Heart (270, 110, 280, 660); 2. Hailey Galyean, Holden (225, 130, 250, 605); 3. Paisly Hamby, Cedar Creek (235, 115, 240, 590)
123: 1. Madeyln Carroll, Cedar Creek (305, 145, 335, 785); 2. Emma Moore, Cedar Creek (305, 165, 310, 780); 3. Raievah Craddock, Holden (305, 145, 305, 755)
132: 1. Peyton Muse, Cedar Creek (315, 175, 340, 830); 2. Victoria Alder, Slaughter Charter (310, 160, 340, 810); 3. Madison McDonald, Holden (275, 130, 275, 680)
148: 1. Ainsley Riley, Cedar Creek (340, 200, 315, 855); 2. Grace Braus, Gueydan (290, 140, 315, 745); 3. Elli Dickerson, Cedar Creek (275, 145, 310, 730)
165: 1. Lauren Enterkin, Cedar Creek (360, 210, 320, 890); 2. Olivia Salter, Cedar Creek (325, 165, 315, 805); 3. Zaelayasia Johnson, Haynesville (275, 175, 305, 755)
181: 1. Ashlyn Bourn, Cedar Creek (330, 200, 355, 885); 2. Katie Williamson, Delhi Charter (305, 175, 350, 830); 3. Hannah Kennedy, Holden (305, 155, 285, 745)
198: 1. Tayler Guidry, Gueydan (380, 190, 285, 855); 2. Alexia Ogleenail, Haynesville (260, 135, 320, 715); 3. Hannah Reason, Holden (255, 150, 265, 670)
220: 1. Mary Woods, Holden (355, 240, 350, 945); 2. Chloe Ogden, Delhi Charter (265, 155, 275, 695); 3. Zyoni Bell, Ringgold (230, 125, 275, 630)
220+: 1. Mollie Bailey, Holden (365, 175, 355, 895); 2. Anaiah Johnson, Castor (385, 170, 335, 890); 3. Taylor Douglas, Holden (330, 205, 350, 885)
Outstanding lifters
Peyton Muse, Cedar Creek, 967.12
Lauren Enterkin, Cedar Creek, 905.47