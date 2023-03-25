Saturday’s results from the LHSAA powerlifting meet at the Cajundome in Lafayette with team and individual scores. Individual athletes’ weights lifted are parenthesis in the order of squat, bench press, deadlift and total weight.
Division I boys
Team scores: 1. St. Paul’s, 31. 2. Covington, 24. 3. West Monroe, 19. 4. Woodlawn, 16. 4. Catholic High, 16. 4. Ouachita Parish, 16. 7. H.L. Bourgeois, 13. 8. Central, 12. 9. Mandeville, 11. 10. St. Amant, 10.
114: 1. Nicholas Calidonia, Covington (370-225-380-975); 2. Hunter Wright, Ouachita Parish (335-195-370-900); 3. Meade Palmer, Alexandria (355-160-350-865).
123: 1. Zach Montz, St. Paul’s (425-245-430-1100); 2. JT Sylvera, Covington (375-195-460-1030); 3. Willie Hunnery, Woodlawn (360-230-410-1000).
132: 1. Happy Butler, Catholic High (475-260-470-1205); 2. Zach McCaffery, Mandeville (405-225-495-1125); 3. Jacob Fortmayer, Fontainebleau (390-265-435-1090).
148: 1. Joshua Kellum, St. Paul’s (575-300-495-1370); 2. Nathan Lovemore, Natchitoches Central (500-315-520-1335); 3. Jon Bourgeois, HL Bourgeois (495-315-500-1310).
165: 1. Noah Norman, West Monroe (520-395-550-1465); 2. Zac Rambeau, Brother Martin (540-430-480-1450); Tyree Williams, St. Amant (495-255-595-1345).
181: 1. Brennon Naquin, HL Bourgeois (555-385-585-1525); 2. Gage Lisle, Fontainebleau (585-355-550-1490); 3. Aaron Corrent, West Monroe (530-340-530-1400).
198: 1. Landon Wall, Live Oak (605-405-615-1625); 2. Jamarion Treadway, Ouachita Parish (600-330-625-1555); 3. Doug Ricalde, St. Paul’s (600-405-550-1555).
220: 1. Chase Lawton, Covington (710-465-625-1800). 2. Dquvious Lemons, Southwood (600-310-600-1510); 3. Hayden Jackson, Natchitoches Central (600-360-550-1510).
242: 1. Chandler Loesher, St. Paul’s (625-520-595-1740); 2. Kaiden Lang, Central (700-430-600-1730); 3. Xavier Smith, Dutchtown (650-300-635-1585).
275: 1. Luke Miller, Central (650-500-635-1785); 2. Bradlee Jones, Rummel (725-435-585-1745); 3. Peyton Anderson, St. Amant (650-385-625-1660).
SHW: 1. Mehki Smith, Woodlawn (715-405-565-1685); 2. Mason Skipper, Ruston (650-490-530-1670); 3. Kellen Meyer, Covington (690-390-535-1615).
Outstanding lifters
114-165: Joshua Kellum, St. Paul’s
181-SHW: Chase Lawton, Covington
Division II boys
Team scores: 1. St. Michael, 44. 2. Lutcher, 22. 3. Hannan, 21. 4. Franklinton, 16. 4. South Terrebonne, 16. 6. Assumption, 15. 7. Salmen, 14. 8. North Vermilion, 13. 8. Pearl River, 13. 10. Leesville, 12.
114: 1. Sammy Tremonte, St. Michael (315-205-360-880); 2. Peyton Le, North Vermilion (280-150-325-755); 3. Aaron Blanchard, South Terrebonne (280-155-280-715).
123: 1. Phillip Huth, Pearl River (335-195-380-910); 2. Hadley Carter, St. Michael (325-200-360-885); 3. Cooper Weber, Lakeshore (295-155-370-820).
132: 1. Moises Cortez, Assumption (365-210-360-935); 2. Cody LeBoeuf, South Terrebonne (335-145-400-880); 3. Zayne Ruisinger, Tioga (305-200-325-830).
148: 1. Gavin Guilbeau, Teurlings Catholic (430-250-455-1135); 2. Dax Calderera, Lutcher (415-240-445-1100); 3. Calder Tram, St. Michael (415-230-440-1085).
165: 1. Izaiah Farley, Leesville (495-255-550-1300); 2. Matti Garon, Lutcher (470-305-505-1280); 3. Andy Thai, St. Michael (500-265-475-1240).
181: 1. Rone Hebert, North Vermilion (530-315-565-1410). 2. Gavin Knapps, St. Michael (435-255-525-1215); Tristen Simmons, Grant (445-255-450-1150).
198: 1. Jaylin Magee, Franklinton (650-380-590-1620); 2. Cartez Brown, Hannan (525-305-520-1350); 3. Ben Clement, Lutcher (525-275-535-1335).
220: 1. Khaled Waliagha, Franklinton (530-365-565-1460); 2. Bennet Blank, St. Michael (520-375-485-1380); 3. Benjamin Ragas, Vandebilt Catholic (500-315-555-1370).
242: 1. Emilio Perez, St. Michael (515-325-565-1405); 2. Landen West, Salmen (500-370-530-1400); 3. Corey Charleston, Hannan (545-355-485-1385).
275: 1. Jordan Milton, North DeSoto (600-315-520-1435); 2. Cole Piot, Hannan (535-365-510-1410); 3. Ted Jamison, Northwood-Shreve (525-315-535-1375).
SHW: 1. Dwayne Coleman, Salmen (700-440-675-1815); 2. Nolan Byers, Hannan (715-385-650-1750); 3. Samuel Truitt, South Terrebonne (640-370-535-1545).
Outstanding lifters
114-165: Izaiah Farley, Leesville
181-SHW: Jaylin MaGee, Franklinton
Division III boys
Team scores: 1. Church Point, 40. 2. Iota, 33. 3. Abbeville, 26. 4. E.D. White, 24. 5. Wossman, 20. 6. Carroll, 16. 7. Buckeye, 15. 8. Union Parish, 9. 8. Port Barre, 9. 10. Port Allen, 7. 10. Kaplan, 7.
114: 1. Bryan Mao, Abbeville (315-210-340-865); 2. Demarcus Bellard, Church Point (340-175-325-840); 3. Kennan Hardy, Port Barre (270-185-315-770).
123: 1. Charlie Collins, Wossman (400-185-410-995); 2. Carter Robertson, Abbeville (385-220-360-965); 3. Dantwone Hopkins, Union Parish (345-185-355-885).
132: 1. Hayden Vasseur, Iota (450-285-475-1210); 2. Peter Nguyen, Abbeville (395-250-465-1110); 3. Jordan Grissom, Church Point (345-215-405-965).
148: 1. Hunter Schexnayder, E.D. White (505-330-475-1310); 2. Rich Nguyen, Abbeville (395-225-435-1055); 3. Landon Hebert, Iota (375-220-450-1045).
165: 1. Landon Jones, Port Allen (475-270-550-1295); 2. Kayden Chaisson, E.D. White (425-295-465-1185); 3. Nicholas Simmons, Iota (440-310-415-1165).
181: 1. Rocky Dufort, Kaplan (535-445-505-1485); 2. Jymarion Island, Union Parish (525-285-510-1320); 3. Marco Escalante, E.D. White (510-300-495-1305).
198: 1. Jeffery Diedrich, E.D. White (535-345-520-1400); 2. Kain Deville, Buckeye (500-305-485-1290); 3. Ty Williams, Pine, (445-245-515-1205).
220: 1. Damarion Guy, Church Point (550-300-520-1460); 2. Luke Churchman, St. Louis Catholic (500-315-515-1330); 3. Javonta Spears, Wossman (505-270-515-1290).
242: 1. Wyatt Daigle, Church Point (600-340-520-1460); 2. Antonio Lopinto, Albany (485-315-525-1325); 3. Braxton LeBlanc, Church Point (495-315-510-1320).
275: 1. Davion Edwards, Carroll (555-360-625-1540); 2. Alex Dick, Mamou (610-320-500-1430); 3. Gavin Benoit, Church Point (510-355-510-1375).
SHW: 1. Jeremiah Major, Wossman (665-350-500-1515); 2. Arlan Thibodeaux, Iota (555-295-595-1445); 3. Michael Tillman, Carroll (600-270-570-1440).
Outstanding lifters
114-165: 1. Hayden Vasseur, Iota
181-SHW: Rocky Dufort, Kaplan