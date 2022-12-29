Girls basketball
Episcopal Classic
At Episcopal
Wednesday’s summaries
Woodlawn 63, Doyle 26
Leaders: WOODLAWN: R. Smith 21, A. Price 16; DOYLE: B. Watts 6.
Halftime: Woodlawn 36, Doyle 10
University 73, Madison Prep 35
Leaders: U-HIGH: R. Ridgley 23, K. Aldridge 15, T. Lee 10; MADISON PREP: J. Nora 12.
Halftime: U-High 38, Madison Prep 16
Episcopal 62, Istrouma 21
Leaders: EPISCOPAL: B. Smith 18, C. Watson 15, E. Bourgeois 12; ISTROUMA: E. Brown 11.
Halftime: Episcopal 40, Istrouma 12
Amite 70, Dominican 60
Leaders: DOMINICAN: B. Johnson 17, S. Martin 17; AMITE: H. Brumfield 28, M. Irving 21,
Halftime: Amite 30, Dominican 27
Thursday’s summaries
University 69, Istrouma 23
Leaders: U-HIGH: R. Ridgely 18, T. Lee 15; ISTROUMA: E. Brown 13.
Halftime: U-High 40, Istrouma 8
Episcopal 49, Madison Prep 39
Leaders: EPISCOPAL: C. Watson 22, B. Smith 14, M. Carter 13; MADISON PREP: P. Hawkins 11, K. Dunn 10.
Halftime: Episcopal 26, Madison Prep 23
Dominican 26, Central 24
Leaders: DOMINICAN: B. Johnson 11, S. Martin 11; CENTRAL: Hogan 7.
Halftime: Dominican 28, Central 12
Brusly 53, Amite 51
Leaders: BRUSLY: L. Clark 24, T. Anderson 16; AMITE: H. Brumfield 23, A. Williams 11.
Halftime: Brusly 24, Amite 15
Boys basketball
EBR Parish tournament
Championship
Scotlandville 75, McKinley 43
Halftime: Scotlandville 43, McKinley 19
Leaders: SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 32, C’Zavian Teasett 22; MCKINLEY: Jase Gaines 13
Consolation
Belaire 43, Collegiate BR 40
Halftime: Belaire 20, Collegiate BR 21
Leaders: BELAIRE: D. White 12, K. King 11
Mentorship 45, Tara 29
Halftime: Mentorship 19, Tara 11
Leaders: MENTORSHIP: M. Stockton 11, K. Holden 11
Third place
Southern Lab 76, Northeast 64
Halftime: Southern Lab 39, Northeast 32
Leaders: SOUTHERN LAB: D’Lloyd Joseph 29, B. Brown 15, J. Butler 14; NORTHEAST: J. Belin 26, B. Duncan 11, M. Gordon 11
All-tournament team
Reggie Thomas, Baker; Daylon White, Belaire; Giquise LeBuff, Broadmoor; McKaevion Cherry, Capitol; Tyler Robertson, Collegiate BR; Geo Next Ahkeem Tillman, Geo Next; Tyrease Tate, Istrouma; Jakyi Frank, Glen Oaks; Karahn Holden, Mentorship Academy; Jashawn Beauchamp, Tara; Tyler Knox, Woodlawn; J’Maurion Belin, Northeast; D’Lloyd Joseph, Southern Lab; Dorian Booker, Scotlandville; Jamal Drewery, Scotlandille; Jase Gaines, McKinley.
Most Valuable Player: Dorian Booker, Scotlandville
Big 10 Classic
At Scotlandville
Friday
Liberty vs. Evangel, 2 p.m.
Port Allen vs. Hahnville, 3:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. L.B. Landry, 5 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Karr, 6:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. St. Augustine, 8 p.m.
Episcopal tournament
Episcopal 62, Live Oak 47
Halftime: Episcopal 39, Live Oak 18
Leaders: EPISCOPAL: Parker Rozas 22, TJ Callahan 16; LIVE OAK: Nate Cashier 21, Hayden Ray 11
Episcopal 67, Ascension Christian 31
Halftime: Episcopal 39, ACHS 14
Leaders: EPISCOPAL: Lance Clark 16, TJ Callahan 11, Noah Beckman 11
St. Amant 57, Parkview 56
Halftime: St. Amant 36, Parkview 33
Leaders: ST. AMANT: L. Crockett 25, K. Robinson 12; PARKVIEW: J. Harrington 14, L. Lefors 12, J. Brumfield 12
University 66, Live Oak 50
Halftime: University 35, Live Oak 26
Leaders:: UNIVERSITY: S. Mays 21, J. Hodolin 15, T. Bush 10, Hurst 10; LIVE OAK: C. Ray 16, H. Ray 14, N. Ceshou 13
Walker 60, The Willow School 36
Halftime: Walker 30, Willow 22
Leaders: WALKER: W. Young Jr. 16, R. Bardales 13; WILLOW SCHOOL: Sozarz 15
St. Michael 53, Central 48
Halftime: St. Michael 28, Central 19
Leaders: ST. MICHAEL: S. Brown 14, D. Morris 14; CENTRAL: J. Conrad 14
Dunham 67, Ascension Catholic 50
Halftime: Dunham 27, ACHS 24
Leaders: DUNHAM: S. Levy 27, M. Lavergne 10, B. Augustus 10; ACHS: J. Breaux 16, C. Elzy 16, D. Patterson 10