BR.ebrfinal.123022 HS 1067 copy.jpg

Scotlandville’s C’Zavian Teasett (3) dunks the ball against McKinley in the finals of the East Baton Rouge Boys Basketball Tournament, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Girls basketball

Episcopal Classic

At Episcopal

Wednesday’s summaries

Woodlawn 63, Doyle 26

Leaders: WOODLAWN: R. Smith 21, A. Price 16; DOYLE: B. Watts 6.

Halftime: Woodlawn 36, Doyle 10

University 73, Madison Prep 35

Leaders: U-HIGH: R. Ridgley 23, K. Aldridge 15, T. Lee 10; MADISON PREP: J. Nora 12.

Halftime: U-High 38, Madison Prep 16

Episcopal 62, Istrouma 21

Leaders: EPISCOPAL: B. Smith 18, C. Watson 15, E. Bourgeois 12; ISTROUMA: E. Brown 11.

Halftime: Episcopal 40, Istrouma 12

Amite 70, Dominican 60

Leaders: DOMINICAN: B. Johnson 17, S. Martin 17; AMITE: H. Brumfield 28, M. Irving 21,

Halftime: Amite 30, Dominican 27

Thursday’s summaries

University 69, Istrouma 23

Leaders: U-HIGH: R. Ridgely 18, T. Lee 15; ISTROUMA: E. Brown 13.

Halftime: U-High 40, Istrouma 8

Episcopal 49, Madison Prep 39

Leaders: EPISCOPAL: C. Watson 22, B. Smith 14, M. Carter 13; MADISON PREP: P. Hawkins 11, K. Dunn 10.

Halftime: Episcopal 26, Madison Prep 23

Dominican 26, Central 24

Leaders: DOMINICAN: B. Johnson 11, S. Martin 11; CENTRAL: Hogan 7.

Halftime: Dominican 28, Central 12

Brusly 53, Amite 51

Leaders: BRUSLY: L. Clark 24, T. Anderson 16; AMITE: H. Brumfield 23, A. Williams 11.

Halftime: Brusly 24, Amite 15

Boys basketball

EBR Parish tournament

Championship

Scotlandville 75, McKinley 43

Halftime: Scotlandville 43, McKinley 19

Leaders: SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 32, C’Zavian Teasett 22; MCKINLEY: Jase Gaines 13

Consolation

Belaire 43, Collegiate BR 40

Halftime: Belaire 20, Collegiate BR 21

Leaders: BELAIRE: D. White 12, K. King 11

Mentorship 45, Tara 29

Halftime: Mentorship 19, Tara 11

Leaders: MENTORSHIP: M. Stockton 11, K. Holden 11

Third place

Southern Lab 76, Northeast 64

Halftime: Southern Lab 39, Northeast 32

Leaders: SOUTHERN LAB: D’Lloyd Joseph 29, B. Brown 15, J. Butler 14; NORTHEAST: J. Belin 26, B. Duncan 11, M. Gordon 11

All-tournament team

Reggie Thomas, Baker; Daylon White, Belaire; Giquise LeBuff, Broadmoor; McKaevion Cherry, Capitol; Tyler Robertson, Collegiate BR; Geo Next Ahkeem Tillman, Geo Next; Tyrease Tate, Istrouma; Jakyi Frank, Glen Oaks; Karahn Holden, Mentorship Academy; Jashawn Beauchamp, Tara; Tyler Knox, Woodlawn; J’Maurion Belin, Northeast; D’Lloyd Joseph, Southern Lab; Dorian Booker, Scotlandville; Jamal Drewery, Scotlandille; Jase Gaines, McKinley.

Most Valuable Player: Dorian Booker, Scotlandville

Big 10 Classic

At Scotlandville

Friday

Liberty vs. Evangel, 2 p.m.

Port Allen vs. Hahnville, 3:30 p.m.

Zachary vs. L.B. Landry, 5 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Karr, 6:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. St. Augustine, 8 p.m.

Episcopal tournament

Episcopal 62, Live Oak 47

Halftime: Episcopal 39, Live Oak 18

Leaders: EPISCOPAL: Parker Rozas 22, TJ Callahan 16; LIVE OAK: Nate Cashier 21, Hayden Ray 11

Episcopal 67, Ascension Christian 31

Halftime: Episcopal 39, ACHS 14

Leaders: EPISCOPAL: Lance Clark 16, TJ Callahan 11, Noah Beckman 11

St. Amant 57, Parkview 56

Halftime: St. Amant 36, Parkview 33

Leaders: ST. AMANT: L. Crockett 25, K. Robinson 12; PARKVIEW: J. Harrington 14, L. Lefors 12, J. Brumfield 12

University 66, Live Oak 50

Halftime: University 35, Live Oak 26

Leaders:: UNIVERSITY: S. Mays 21, J. Hodolin 15, T. Bush 10, Hurst 10; LIVE OAK: C. Ray 16, H. Ray 14, N. Ceshou 13

Walker 60, The Willow School 36

Halftime: Walker 30, Willow 22

Leaders: WALKER: W. Young Jr. 16, R. Bardales 13; WILLOW SCHOOL: Sozarz 15

St. Michael 53, Central 48

Halftime: St. Michael 28, Central 19

Leaders: ST. MICHAEL: S. Brown 14, D. Morris 14; CENTRAL: J. Conrad 14

Dunham 67, Ascension Catholic 50

Halftime: Dunham 27, ACHS 24

Leaders: DUNHAM: S. Levy 27, M. Lavergne 10, B. Augustus 10; ACHS: J. Breaux 16, C. Elzy 16, D. Patterson 10

View comments