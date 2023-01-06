BR.bruslyportallen.010723_002 MJ.JPG
Buy Now

Port Allen guard Isaiah Howard (4) grabs the rebound after flying past Brusly forward Cody Loupe (5) in the first quarter on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Port Allen, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Boys

Central 57, Capitol 44

SCORING: CENTRAL: Malachi James 13, Trevor McBride 9, Jace COnrad 8, Steven Renell 8, Braxton Rizzutto 6, Alvin Stewart 3, Chuck Rawls 2, Cullen Verrett 2, Noah Pedeaux 2, Keith Womack 2, Gage Burkhalter 2; CAPITOL: Smith 21, Bethel 11, Cherry 6, Lewis 4, Morgan 2

3-POINT GOALS: CENTRAL 5 (James 3, Stewart, Conrad); CAPITOL 2 (Bethel, SMith)

Records: Central 6-7

JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 48, Capitol 29

SCORING: MCKINLEY: Gabrielle Lathers 8

Liberty 61, Plaquemine 41

Liberty 10 17 10 24-61

Plaquemine 6 12 12 11-41

SCORING: LIBERTY: H. Gaskino 21, C. Holmes 11, M. McPipe 8, P. Coleman 7, E. Kornbacher 5, M. Robertson 3, D. Welch 2, C. Lee 2, J. Peter 2; PLAQUEMINE: C. Oubre 9, K. Ranel 8, A. Joseph 8, D. Buggs 6, R. Handy 6, T. Pierre 3, Z. Dawson 1

3-POINT GOALS: LIBERTY 5 (Holmes 2, Coleman, Gaskino, Kornbacher); PLAQUEMINE 5 (Oubre 2, Handy 2, Ranel 2)

Tournament

Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational

At University

Semifinals

Walker 54, Ponchatoula 50

Halftime: Walker 27, Ponchatoula 23

Leaders: WALKER: Warren Young Jr. 22, Kedric Brown 10; PONCHATOULA: Jeremiah Lewis 14, Cameron Collier 13.

Scotlandville 67, University 59

Halftime: Scotlandville 42, University 25

Leaders: SCOTLANDVILLE: C’Zavian Teasett 27, Dorian Booker 25; UNIVERSITY: Cooper Coates 16, Seth Mays 14, Darryl Hurst 14.

Consolation

Dunham 47, Lafayette Christian 34

Halftime: Dunham 18, LCA 18

Leaders: LCA: Kam Williams 14, Jeremy Bargky 10; DUNHAM: Shad Levy 25.

Choctaw 67, East Ascension 60

Leaders: CHOCTAW: K. Webb 25, J. Taylor 11; EAST ASCENSION: Nderius Walker 18, Trenton Palmer 13.

Saturday’s schedule

Seventh place: Lafayette Christian vs. East Ascension, noon

Fifth place: Choctaw vs. Dunham, 1:20 p.m.

Third place: Ponchatoula vs. University, 2:40 p.m.

Championship: Walker vs. Scotlandville, 4 p.m.

Girls

East Ascension 54, McKinley 8

East Ascension 12 21 12 9-54

McKinley 2 3 3 0-8

University 51, St. Michael 17

SCORING: UNIVERSITY: K. Aldridge 15, T. Lee 11, R. Rigley 7, M. Tolbert 5, H. Hurst 4, P. Bazille 3, Jefferson 2, Coates 2, McManhon 2; ST. MICHAEL: Brumfield 7, Thomas 3, Vicknair 2, Turner 2, Zylicz 2, Howell 1.

3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 3 (Rigley, Bazille, Lee)

JUNIOR VARSITY: University 32, St. Michael 12

View comments