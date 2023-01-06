Boys
Central 57, Capitol 44
SCORING: CENTRAL: Malachi James 13, Trevor McBride 9, Jace COnrad 8, Steven Renell 8, Braxton Rizzutto 6, Alvin Stewart 3, Chuck Rawls 2, Cullen Verrett 2, Noah Pedeaux 2, Keith Womack 2, Gage Burkhalter 2; CAPITOL: Smith 21, Bethel 11, Cherry 6, Lewis 4, Morgan 2
3-POINT GOALS: CENTRAL 5 (James 3, Stewart, Conrad); CAPITOL 2 (Bethel, SMith)
Records: Central 6-7
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 48, Capitol 29
SCORING: MCKINLEY: Gabrielle Lathers 8
Liberty 61, Plaquemine 41
Liberty 10 17 10 24-61
Plaquemine 6 12 12 11-41
SCORING: LIBERTY: H. Gaskino 21, C. Holmes 11, M. McPipe 8, P. Coleman 7, E. Kornbacher 5, M. Robertson 3, D. Welch 2, C. Lee 2, J. Peter 2; PLAQUEMINE: C. Oubre 9, K. Ranel 8, A. Joseph 8, D. Buggs 6, R. Handy 6, T. Pierre 3, Z. Dawson 1
3-POINT GOALS: LIBERTY 5 (Holmes 2, Coleman, Gaskino, Kornbacher); PLAQUEMINE 5 (Oubre 2, Handy 2, Ranel 2)
Tournament
Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
At University
Semifinals
Walker 54, Ponchatoula 50
Halftime: Walker 27, Ponchatoula 23
Leaders: WALKER: Warren Young Jr. 22, Kedric Brown 10; PONCHATOULA: Jeremiah Lewis 14, Cameron Collier 13.
Scotlandville 67, University 59
Halftime: Scotlandville 42, University 25
Leaders: SCOTLANDVILLE: C’Zavian Teasett 27, Dorian Booker 25; UNIVERSITY: Cooper Coates 16, Seth Mays 14, Darryl Hurst 14.
Consolation
Dunham 47, Lafayette Christian 34
Halftime: Dunham 18, LCA 18
Leaders: LCA: Kam Williams 14, Jeremy Bargky 10; DUNHAM: Shad Levy 25.
Choctaw 67, East Ascension 60
Leaders: CHOCTAW: K. Webb 25, J. Taylor 11; EAST ASCENSION: Nderius Walker 18, Trenton Palmer 13.
Saturday’s schedule
Seventh place: Lafayette Christian vs. East Ascension, noon
Fifth place: Choctaw vs. Dunham, 1:20 p.m.
Third place: Ponchatoula vs. University, 2:40 p.m.
Championship: Walker vs. Scotlandville, 4 p.m.
Girls
East Ascension 54, McKinley 8
East Ascension 12 21 12 9-54
McKinley 2 3 3 0-8
University 51, St. Michael 17
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: K. Aldridge 15, T. Lee 11, R. Rigley 7, M. Tolbert 5, H. Hurst 4, P. Bazille 3, Jefferson 2, Coates 2, McManhon 2; ST. MICHAEL: Brumfield 7, Thomas 3, Vicknair 2, Turner 2, Zylicz 2, Howell 1.
3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 3 (Rigley, Bazille, Lee)
JUNIOR VARSITY: University 32, St. Michael 12