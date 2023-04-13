Nonselect
Division I
Bidistrict
No. 1 St. Amant (28-2) bye
No. 17 Ponchatoula (21-12) at No. 16 Hahnville (17-13)
No. 24 Covington (21-11) at No. 9 Central (22-6)
No. 25 New Iberia (15-15) at No. 8 Northshore (23-6)
No. 5 Natchitoches Central (29-5)
No. 21 Denham Springs (13-19) at No. 12 Sulphur (20-9)
No. 20 Barbe (15-18) at No. 13 Dutchtown (19-14)
No. 4 West Monroe (23-9) bye
No. 3 Sam Houston (28-2) bye
No. 19 Haughton (15-11) at No. 14 Southside (18-13)
No. 22 Neville (13-15) at No. 11 Airline (21-10)
No. 6 Walker (17-9) bye
No. 26 Slidell (15-16) at No. 7 West Ouachita (22-8)
No. 23 Benton (15-15) at No. 10 Fontainebleau (14-5)
No. 18 Chalmette (17-9) at No. 15 East Ascension (16-15)
No. 2 Live Oak (29-4) bye
Division II
Bidistrict
No. 1 North DeSoto (31-2) bye
No. 17 Erath (14-15) at No. 16 Rayne (14-11)
No. 24 Pearl River (8-11) at No. 9 Grant (13-15)
No. 25 Leesville (13-16) at No. 8 Assumption (21-9)
No. 5 Brusly (27-6) bye
No. 21 Franklinton (12-11) at No. 12 Minden (19-11)
No. 20 Eunice (14-17) at No. 13 Iota (12-13)
No. 4 Iowa (19-9) bye
No. 3 Beau Chene (23-2) bye
No. 19 Livonia (18-8) at No. 14 West Feliciana (18-9)
No. 22 Cecilia (8-20) at No. 11 Franklin Parish (14-16)
No. 6 Jennings (19-4) bye
No. 26 Bastrop (7-4) at No. 7 Lutcher (17-10)
No. 23 Loranger (11-16) at No. 10 North Vermilion (14-12)
No. 18 Lakeshore (10-13) at No. 15 Belle Chasse (12-10)
No. 2 Albany (23-3) bye
Division III
Bidistrict
No. 1 Sterlington (28-6) bye
No. 17 Berwick (10-12) at No. 16 Pine (11-7)
No. 24 Crowley (12-12) at No. 9 Pine Prairie (21-8)
No. 25 Avoyelles (12-15) at No. 8 Many (17-14)
No. 5 Jena (16-14) bye
No. 21 North Webster (13-14) at No. 12 Caldwell Parish (16-15)
No. 20 St. James (14-14) at No. 13 Rosepine (14-12)
No. 4 Kinder (25-7) bye
No. 3 Doyle (20-11) bye
No. 19 Jewel Sumner (18-16) at No. 14 Marksville (11-10)
No. 22 Mansfield (13-7) at No. 11 Winnfield (13-15)
No. 6 South Beauregard (19-11) bye
No. 26 Vidalia (12-17) at No. 7 Loreauville (22-9)
No. 23 Church Point (9-19) at No. 10 Port Barre (18-10)
No. 18 Springfield (12-15) at No. 15 Mamou (11-9)
No. 2 Kaplan (23-8) bye
Division IV
Bidistrict
No. 1 LaSalle (22-6) bye
No. 17 Haynesville (9-10) at No. 16 South Plaquemines (9-12)
No. 24 Centerville (4-11) at No. 9 Lakeside (19-10)
No. 25 Basile (6-17) at No. 8 Vinton (18-10)
No. 5 DeQuincy (19-8) bye
No. 21 East Iberville (4-11) at No. 12 Oberlin (11-11)
No. 20 Delcambre (7-18) at No. 13 East Beauregard (11-13)
No. 4 French Settlement (20-10) bye
No. 3 Logansport (20-10) bye
No. 19 Plain Dealing (7-10) at No. 14 Grand Lake (7-14)
No. 22 Gueydan (8-16) at No. 11 Welsh (11-14)
No. 6 Oak Grove (16-11) bye
No. 26 West St. John (5-3) at No. 7 Oakdale (18-7)
No. 18 Lake Arthur (10-18) at No. 15 Mangham (13-15)
No. 2 Montgomery (23-8)
Division V
Bidistrict
No. 1 Holden (19-10) bye
No. 17 Summerfield (10-13) at No. 16 Zwolle (18-9)
No. 24 Doyline (7-10) at No. 9 Choudrant (20-7)
No. 25 Lacassine (13-15) at No. 8 Harrisonburg (16-6)
No. 5 Anancoco (17-8)
No. 21 Evans (13-11) at No. 12 Pitkin (19-8)
No. 20 Maurepas (9-19) at No. 13 Saline (16-9)
No. 4 Converse (21-7) bye
No. 3 Florien (18-8) bye
No. 19 Georgetown (9-10) at No. 14 Monterey (20-10)
No. 22 Negreet (15-11) at No. 11 Hicks (18-9)
No. 6 Bell City (21-6) bye
No. 26 Gibsland-Coleman (7-8) at No. 7 Stanley (11-18)
No. 23 Castor (6-14) at No. 10 Calvin (14-15)
No. 18 Simsboro (19-9) at No. 15 Starks (15-7)
No. 2 Quitman (26-5) bye
Select
Division I
Bidistrict
No. 1 St. Thomas More (29-3) bye
No. 17 Ben Franklin (11-6) at No. 16 Caddo Magnet (16-9)
No. 24 C.E. Byrd (1-21) at No. 9 Mount Carmel (14-11)
No. 8 St. Joseph’s Academy (16-7) bye
No. 5 Chapelle (25-5) bye
No. 21 Edna Karr (9-13) at No. 12 Captain Shreve (20-9)
No. 20 West Jefferson (7-9) at No. 13 Northwood-Shrev. (14-9)
No. 4 Pineville (23-10) bye
No. 3 John Curtis (24-8) bye
No. 19 Woodlawn-B.R. (11-9) at No. 14 John Ehret (18-5)
No. 22 Eleanor McMain (10-13) at No. 11 Riverdale (18-8)
No. 6 Alexandria (22-10) bye
No. 7 Acadiana (19-9) bye
No. 23 St. Scholastica (6-16) at No. 10 Dominican (20-10)
No. 18 Warren Easton (11-9) at No. 15 Lafayette (11-13)
No. 2 Tioga (20-3) bye
Division II
Bidistrict
No. 1 Buckeye (21-9) bye
No. 17 Evangel Christian (10-21) at No. 16 St. Michael (13-18)
No. 24 Frederick A. Douglass (6-5-1) at No. 9 The Willow School (15-4)
No. 8 E.D. White (17-12) bye
No. 5 De La Salle (15-6) bye
No. 21 L.B. Landry (8-14) at No. 12 St. Louis Catholic (14-12)
No. 20 Peabody (8-15) at No. 13 Cabrini (15-11)
No. 4 David Thibodaux (17-7) bye
No. 3 Hannan (16-11) bye
No. 19 Madison Prep (13-10) at No. 14 Lafayette Christian (11-14)
No. 22 Washington-Marion (6-13) at No. 11 Bunkie (14-14)
No. 6 Academy of Our Lady (17-13), bye
No. 7 Haynes Academy (17-13) bye
No. 23 John F. Kennedy (6-12) at No. 10 Kenner Discovery (12-8)
No. 18 N.O. Charter Science and Math (7-10) at No. 15 Teurlings Catholic (11-18)
No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic (26-7) bye
Division III
Bidistrict
No. 1 Calvary Baptist (22-10) bye
No. 17 Isidore Newman (9-6) at No. 16 Catholic-N.I. (14-18)
No. 24 St. Mary’s Academy (6-14) at No. 9 Holy Savior Menard (18-15)
No. 8 Metairie Park Country Day (20-1) bye
No. 5 Pope John Paul II (18-8) bye
No. 21 University Lab (4-13) at No. 12 Dunham (12-9)
No. 20 Acadiana Renaissance (8-13) at No. 13 Thomas Jefferson (10-13)
No. 4 Houma Christian (22-6) bye
No. 3 St. Charles (20-8) bye
No. 19 Episcopal (10-9) at No. 14 Loyola Prep (10-9)
No. 22 St. Thomas Aquinas (3-13) at No. 11 Northlake Christian (12-12)
No. 6 D’Arbonne Woods Charter (18-14) bye
No. 7 Patrick Taylor (18-13) bye
No. 23 Ursuline Academy (5-11) at No. 10 Parkview Baptist (8-12)
No. 18 Beekman Charter (12-11) at No. 15 Fisher (11-11)
No. 2 Notre Dame (27-3) bye
Division IV
Bidistrict
No. 1 Catholic-P.C. (21-10) bye
No. 17 Ascension Christian (11-13) at No. 16 Highland Baptist (17-9)
No. 24 Louise McGehee (9-10) at No. 9 Ascension Catholic (18-7)
No. 8 Central Catholic (17-8) bye
No. 5 Opelousas Catholic (22-9) bye
No. 21 Central Private (11-7) at No. 12 St. Edmund (13-14)
No. 20 River Oaks (12-8) at No. 13 Ouachita Christian (16-16)
No. 4 Cedar Creek (16-13) bye
No. 3 St. Frederick (19-9) bye
No. 19 Hanson Memorial (7-13) at No. 14 Glenbrook (14-11)
No. 22 St. Martin’s (9-6) at No. 11 St. Mary’s (19-12)
No. 6 St. John (21-9) bye
No. 7 Sacred Heart (18-13), bye
No. 23 False River (7-14) at No. 10 Covenant Christian (15-11)
No. 18 Delta Charter (16-9) at No. 15 Slaughter Community (11-8)
No. 2 Riverside Academy (17-9) bye
Division V
Quarterfinal
No. 8 Oak Hill (10-15) at No. 1 Claiborne Christian (23-4)
No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter (15-13) at No. 4 Family Community (11-10)
No. 6 Northside Christian (11-8) at No. 3 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (14-13)
No. 7 Family Christian (9-6) at No. 2 Grace Christian (18-10)