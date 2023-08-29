One former prep star joined an MLB Walk of Fame and a coach with Baton Rouge ties is part of the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
Ben Sheets, a baseball and basketball standout at St. Amant, became the 22nd member of the Milwaukee Brewers Walk of Fame Sunday. Baton Rouge native Eddie Cole, who spent the final years of his career as a track/cross country coach at Episcopal, is among the inductees for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.
Sheets, who now lives in Sterlington, was a three-time all-star for the Brewers. The former UL-Monroe star broke into the majors with the Brewers in 2001.
Cole started his coaching career at University High as a college student and built the cross country program there. He spent most of his career as a track/cross country coach at Thibodaux’s E.D. White Catholic before moving to Episcopal. He finished his career with 26 LHSAA titles.
Other members of the induction class are legendary surgeon Dr. James Andrews, a Homer High standout, girls basketball coach Gay Greer of Caldwell/C.E. Byrd, volleyball coach Maggie Millet of Country Day, East St. John multi-sport star Ryan Perrilloux, wrestling contributor James Ravannack of New Orleans, Arcadia track star Scott Petersen, McCall/Madison boys basketball coach Mitchell Riggs, Rummel football coach Jay Roth and Jewel Sumner distance runner Ryan Travis.
Bayou Boogie meet
Cross country season kicks off Saturday in Baton Rouge with St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Invitational at Highland Road Park.
Action begins at 8 a.m. with the three-mile girls varsity race. The three-mile boys varsity race begins 8:45 a.m.
A combined junior varsity race completes the action at 9:30 a.m. SMHS coach Neil Borel said 44 schools and 650 runners are registered for the meet.
South Louisiana Invitational
Woodlawn hosts the 22-team South Louisiana Volleyball Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Pool play begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday with matches being played at Woodlawn High and Woodlawn Middle Magnet. The host Panthers, Central, Baton Rouge High and St. Michael are among the local teams entered.
Pool play resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday at Woodlawn High. Semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. with the finals to follow at 6 p.m.
Player of the Week polls
The Advocate is set to launch a Player of the Week football poll next week on social media.
Nominations can be submitted by email to rfambrough@theadvocate.com or through social media. Nominations will be accepted through noon Monday. Contact Robin Fambrough for additional information.
Prep notables
Episcopal girls basketball coach Taylor Mims Wharton has added a new title.
Wharton completed her doctorate in leadership with a concentration in health sciences. She has also coached the Knights runner-up finishes in Division III select the last two years.
• Cortland Brownfield threw for two touchdowns and Alex Collins returned a fumble 35 yards for a TD in Woodlawn’s 23-0 jamboree win over Belaire.
• Chad Elzy Jr. ran for 141 yards on nine carries and scored two TDs in Ascension Catholic’s 18-16 jamboree win over St. Michael.